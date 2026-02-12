Midland Exploration Announces The Grant Of Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“”) () announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors and officers of Midland to acquire an aggregate of 870,000 common shares at $0.52 per share, for a period of 10 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Midland's stock option plan (the“Plan”). Considering the present grant, there is 7,510,000 stock options outstanding.

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Fresnillo plc., La Pulga Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.