Weatherford Awarded Multi-Year Integrated Completions Contract In Denmark

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the“Company”) today announced it has been awarded a multi-year Integrated Completions contract by TotalEnergies in Denmark. The contract underscores TotalEnergies' confidence in Weatherford's technical expertise, execution capabilities, and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality well solutions.

Under the agreement, Weatherford will deliver leading completions products and services supporting offshore operations in Denmark, drawing on its advanced technologies, experienced teams, and proven delivery model to drive safe and reliable execution. This award builds on Weatherford's long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies and further positions the Company as a trusted partner for integrated well solutions.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are proud to be selected by TotalEnergies for this important multi-year contract. This award is a testament to the strength and breadth of our completions portfolio, the consistency of our execution, and the trust we've built through close collaboration with our customers. It also reflects the dedication of our teams, whose technical expertise and focus on delivery continue to differentiate Weatherford in demanding brownfield environments.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 16,700 team members representing more than 105 nationalities and 305 operating locations. Visit weatherford

For Investors:

Luke Lemoine

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

...

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

...