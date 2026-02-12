Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend For February 2026


2026-02-12 04:16:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.

These dividends are designated as“eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
Investor Relations
t. 403.221.0833
e. ...


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

