Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

“Since 2021, we've delivered more than $500 million in discretionary profit, growing at a 22% CAGR, including over $150 million last year alone,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion.“In 2025, we achieved our 15% annual margin target, while increasing subscription revenue and reinvesting record profits to drive four straight quarters of higher retention and accelerating gross pet adds. We're poised to advance confidently into our next strategic plan.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $376.9 million, an increase of 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,647,565 at December 31, 2025, a decrease of 2% over December 31, 2024.

Subscription business revenue was $261.4 million, an increase of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Subscription enrolled pets was 1,096,173 at December 31, 2025, an increase of 5% over December 31, 2024.

Net income was $5.6 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow was $29.3 million and free cash flow was $25.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. This compared to operating cash flow of $23.7 million and free cash flow of $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Full Year 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $1,439.3 million, an increase of 12% compared to 2024.

Subscription business revenue was $989.3 million, an increase of 16% compared to 2024.

Net income was $19.4 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(9.6) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, in 2024. Net income included a realized gain of $7.8 million from the exchange of a preferred stock investment for intellectual property in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $70.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $46.1 million in 2024.

Operating cash flow was $89.5 million and free cash flow was $75.4 million in 2025. This compared to operating cash flow of $48.3 million and free cash flow of $38.6 million in 2024.

At December 31, 2025, the Company held $370.7 million in cash and short-term investments, including $50.0 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $5.0 million available under its credit facility.

Conference Call

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol " TRUP".="" The="" company="" was="" founded="" in="" 2000="" and="" is="" headquartered="" in="" Seattle,="" WA.="" Trupanion="" policies="" are="" issued,="" in="" the="" United="" States,="" by="" its="" wholly-owned="" insurance="" entity="" American="" Pet="" Insurance="" Company="" or="" ZPIC="" Insurance="" Company="" and,="" in="" Canada,="" by="" its="" wholly-owned="" insurance="" entity="" GPIC="" Insurance="" Company="" or="" by="" Accelerant="" Insurance="" Company="" of="" Canada.="" Policies="" are="" sold="" and="" administered="" in="" Canada="" by="" Canada="" Pet="" Health="" Insurance="" Services,="" Inc.="" dba="" Trupanion="" and="" in="" the="" United="" States="" by="" Trupanion="" Managers="" USA,="" Inc.="" (CA="" license="" No.="" 0G22803,="" NPN="" 9588590).="" Canada="" Pet="" Health="" Insurance="" Services,="" Inc.="" is="" a="" registered="" damage="" insurance="" agency="" and="" claims="" adjuster="" in="" Quebec="" #603927.="" For="" more="" information,="" please="" visit="" />

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion's management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion's intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion's technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion's website at .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion's stated results include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion's reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion's Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion's new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.