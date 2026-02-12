Hubbell To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".
About the Company
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
Contact:
Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000
