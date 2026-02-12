Ontario's Plan For Long-Term Sustainability In Post-Secondary Education: Students Welcome Funding But The Ministry Misses The Mark On Affordability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the recent Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security (MCURES) announcement, the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario acknowledges and welcomes the investment in Operating Funding as a step in the right direction, though elements of this announcement raise many concerns and questions. While this Government positions this funding announcement as a 'generational investment', it's clear that it does not meet the immediate needs of students in this moment, nor students of the future.

“This announcement shows that the government is willing to open their purse-strings and fund Ontario's post-secondary education system when they want to. However, the tuition fee increase and the change in OSAP allocation framework prioritizing more student loans will lead to even more student debt and financially burdening students – spoiling the funding announcement for students.” said Cyrielle Ngeleka, Chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario.

New Long-Term Funding Model:

The investments in operating funding are a significant step in the right direction, particularly after twenty years of underfunding debilitating the sector. This announcement reflects the Federation's longstanding areas of advocacy and recommendations, particularly with investments into Northern colleges and universities, French-Language education, and Indigenous institutes. The $6.4 billion investment over four years, leading to $7 billion in annual operating funding, comes after years of public pressure from students and the sector, highlighting a desperate need for both immediate and sustained funding.

Changes to OSAP Grant and Loan Framework:

The changing OSAP framework for funding allocation provides no direct investment into the OSAP program, and effectively transitions OSAP from a grants-based program to a loans-based program. In the midst of a youth unemployment crisis, and an increasingly precarious job market - this detrimental decision will mean more students graduating with increased student debt, jeopardizing students' financial future. These changes, paired with a tuition fee increase and the Ministry's decision to continue downloading the cost of education onto students will not stabilize OSAP – but rather lock students out from accessing support they need.

Updated Tuition Framework:

The government's announcement to increase tuition by 2% per year over the next three years does not contribute to a sustainable education system, nor does it provide a sense of predictability for students and families. Moreover, Ontario has the largest post-secondary sector in the country making it incomparable to other provinces, like British Columbia and Manitoba; yet, students in Ontario pay some of the highest fees compared to their provincial counterparts. The elimination of the 2019 tuition freeze comes as a shock to students, contradicting this government's position in recent years.

“Today's news leaves students concerned about the state of education, and with unanswered questions about Bill 33 regulations, the fate of international students' tuition fees and the significant program cuts felt by the sector. Students are uncertain about the longevity of their programs and opportunity to graduate.” said Cyrielle Ngeleka, Chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario.

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in Ontario, representing over 350,000 college and university students in every region of the province.

For further information or to set up an interview, contact:

Kayla Weiler, Government Relations and Policy Coordinator at ... or (519) 901-0273

Cyrielle Ngeleka, CFS-Ontario Chairperson at ...