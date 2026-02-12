New Heritage Recruiters Drives Behavioral Health Workforce Expansion For Multi-Site Provider

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Heritage Recruiters, a contingency-based healthcare recruiting firm specializing in behavioral health workforce solutions, completed a targeted recruitment initiative for a multi-site behavioral health organization, placing licensed therapists, clinicians, psychiatrists, psychiatric support staff, and clinical leadership across multiple facilities.

The initiative strengthened the organization's clinical capacity and supported new program launches during a period of acute workforce pressure. Behavioral health providers nationwide continue to face extended vacancies, clinician burnout, and tightening regulatory and accreditation requirements - challenges compounded by surging demand for mental health and substance use disorder services.

"What stood out was this organization's commitment to expanding access to behavioral health services while holding to high clinical standards," said a spokesperson for New Heritage Recruiters. "Our role was to function as a strategic workforce partner - helping them scale responsibly while ensuring every clinician was aligned with both care standards and community needs."

New Heritage Recruiters deployed a customized recruiting strategy built around its national network of licensed professionals, specialty-focused sourcing, and rigorous clinical screening. The approach prioritized clinical alignment, cultural fit, and long-term retention to protect continuity of care and operational stability.

The engagement reduced vacancy timelines, increased workforce flexibility, and accelerated readiness for program expansion.

About New Heritage Recruiters

New Heritage Recruiters has supported behavioral health and healthcare organizations nationwide for more than a decade, placing over 1,000 professionals across more than 200 facilities. The firm delivers permanent, contract, and leadership recruitment solutions tailored to mental health, substance use treatment, and integrated care settings.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Sammy Baloch... 877-341-5599

