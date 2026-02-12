Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend


2026-02-12 03:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on April 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2025.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
...


