Eritrea: Exhibition In Connection With Operation Fenkil Commemoration

An exhibition in connection with the 36th anniversary of the Operation Fenkil commemoration was opened this morning in the port city of Massawa under the theme“Heroic Fenkil Operation: Heritage for Generations.” The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Tewolde Qelati, Minister of Marine Resources, and other senior officials of the Northern Red Sea Region.

The exhibition, which included photo displays by the Ministry of Defense and the Eritrean Naval Force, as well as products from the Ministry of Marine Resources, public institutions, and student performances and youth village displays, was officially opened by Ms. Asmaret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region.

According to reports, as part of the celebratory events, a half marathon competition will be held tomorrow morning, 13 February, with the participation of athletes from Eritrea, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and South Sudan.

The 36th anniversary commemoration of Operation Fenkil, which commences with sports competitions, will be held from 13 to 15 February and will feature various programs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.