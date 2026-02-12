Europe Intelligence Brief For Thursday, February 12, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What matters today



1 Russia launches massive missile attack on Kyiv - ballistic missiles and drones hit residential and non-residential buildings across multiple districts; 2 injured; Mayor Klitschko warns "mass attack still underway"; Dnipro also targeted; Bohodukhiv strike killed 4 including 3 children day earlier

2 EU leaders convene at Alden Biesen for competitiveness retreat - Draghi and Letta join 27 heads of state for strategic brainstorming on Single Market, economic autonomy, and "28th regime" for company formation; Costa calls it "urgent strategic imperative"

3 Lufthansa paralysed by 24-hour double strike - ~800 flights cancelled as pilots and cabin crew walk out over pensions and job security; Frankfurt and Munich hubs shuttered; strike eve of Munich Security Conference

4 UK GDP disappoints at +0.1% in Q4 - economy barely grew; services flat; construction down 2.1%; business investment fell 2.7%; full-year 2025 growth 1.3%; Bank of England March rate cut now in focus







01

Market Snapshot

Intraday Feb 12









PAIR / INDEX

LEVEL

DAY CHG

SIGNAL









STOXX 600

~622

+0.4%

▲ near record; earnings season lifts sentiment





Euro STOXX 50

~6,060

+0.3%

▲ Siemens, Hermès lift blue chips





DAX

~25,015

+1.2%

▲ Siemens +6.9% on raised outlook; industrials lead





FTSE 100

~10,386

+0.2%

▲ miners and energy offset weak GDP





EUR/USD

~1.189

+0.1%

▲ euro edges up; ECB hold supports





GBP/USD

~1.362

Flat

- weak GDP data caps gains; March cut priced in





EUR/GBP

~0.871

+0.1%

▲ euro gains on sterling; rate differential widens





Brent Crude

$69.68/bbl

+0.4%

▲ Iran sanctions; geopolitical premium holds





Gold

$5,068/oz

+0.2%

▲ safe-haven demand; recovering from Jan 31 crash





EU Nat Gas (TTF)

~€44/MWh

-1.2%

▼ mild weather; storage above 5-year avg





German 10Y Bund

~2.38%

+2bp

▲ yields edge up on defence spending outlook













COUNTRY

KEY DEVELOPMENT

CREDIT SIGNAL









United Kingdom

Q4 GDP +0.1%; services flat; construction -2.1%; BoE cut 2026 forecast to 0.9%

March rate cut priced in; political uncertainty weighs; GDP per capita declining





Germany

DAX record territory; Siemens raises outlook; Lufthansa strike; Merz-led govt

Industrial AI narrative positive; defence spending pushing Bund yields higher





France

Budget passed after no-confidence vote survived; inflation at 0.7%; Macron pushing EU autonomy

Fiscal consolidation fragile; political instability risk persists





Portugal

Seguro wins presidency; political stability signal; GDP growth ~2% in recent years

Democratic resilience positive; minority govt needs cross-party cooperation





Albania

Violent anti-govt protests; Balluku corruption scandal; EU accession target 2027

Governance risk elevated; institutional credibility gap widening





Ukraine

Kyiv under massive attack Feb 12; Russia occupies ~20%; peace talks stalled

Sovereign risk extreme; EU LNG import ban by end-2026 reshapes energy map













WHO

ROLE

WHY IT MATTERS









António Costa

President, European Council

Convened Alden Biesen competitiveness retreat; pushing Single Market overhaul and "28th regime"





Mario Draghi

Former ECB President / PM Italy

Keynote at EU retreat; competitiveness report shapes European industrial policy debate





Vitali Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine

Leading capital's response to massive Russian missile attack; key public communication role





António José Seguro

President-elect, Portugal

Landslide defeat of far-right Ventura; first Socialist president in 20 years; pledged stability





Friedrich Merz

Chancellor, Germany

Leading German delegation to EU retreat and Munich Security Conference; defence spending champion





Sali Berisha

Opposition Leader, Albania

Leading street protests against Rama; called for "peaceful uprising"; faces own corruption charges





Roberta Metsola

President, European Parliament

Presided over landmark 2040 climate vote; attending EU retreat and Munich Security Conference













JURISDICTION

MEASURE

STATUS / IMPACT









EU

2040 Climate Law amendment - 90% emissions reduction target

Passed 413-226; binding intermediate target; ETS2 delayed to 2028; carbon credits capped at 5pp





EU

First EU safe countries list for asylum seekers

Adopted by Parliament; enables faster asylum processing; new third-country safety rules





EU–Mercosur

Agriculture safeguard mechanism

MEPs approved; protects EU agriculture from import surges; applies once FTA operational





EU–US

Trump tariffs on 8 European allies at 10% (Greenland-linked)

In effect since Feb 1; escalate to 25% by June 1; 15–20% minimum tariff on all EU goods reported





UK

Bank of England monetary policy - rates at 3.75%

4 of 9 MPC voted cut; March cut priced in after weak GDP; 2026 forecast cut to 0.9%





EU Energy

Russian LNG import ban by end-2026; pipeline gas by Sept 2027

Permanent severance of Russian energy dependence; reshapes EU supply chain architecture













DATE

EVENT

SIGNIFICANCE









Feb 12

EU informal leaders' retreat - Alden Biesen, Belgium

Competitiveness, Single Market, strategic autonomy; Draghi and Letta keynotes





Feb 12

Lufthansa 24-hour strike ends 23:59 local

~800 flights cancelled; normal operations expected Friday





Feb 13–15

62nd Munich Security Conference

~50 heads of state; Ukraine, European defence, transatlantic relations; Merz, Zelenskyy attend





Feb 15

Portugal - delayed presidential runoff voting in flood-hit municipalities

36,852 registered voters in 8 municipalities; outcome already decided





Feb 16

Eurogroup meeting - Brussels

Eurozone finance ministers; fiscal coordination and competitiveness follow-up





Feb 17

ECOFIN - Economic and Financial Affairs Council, Brussels

EU-wide economic policy; follows retreat conclusions on competitiveness





Feb 20

Albania - next opposition protest scheduled, Tirana

Berisha-led rally; tests whether Rama can survive political pressure







02Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalUkraine – Russian InvasionMassive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv Feb 12; Bohodukhiv drone strike killed 4 including 3 children; Russia occupies ~20% of Ukraine; energy ceasefire collapsed after Feb 1; US peace talks stalled; Munich Security Report warns Russia could attack another neighbour within 6 months of ceasefireEscalatingAlbania – Political CrisisViolent protests in Tirana Feb 10; Molotov cocktails at government buildings; 16 injured, 13 arrested; opposition demands PM Rama resign over Deputy PM Balluku corruption scandal; third major protest in weeks; next rally Feb 20; EU accession process under scrutinyTenseUK – Political InstabilityPM Starmer facing calls to resign over Epstein-Mandelson ambassador appointment; BoE cut growth forecast from 1.2% to 0.9% for 2026; GDP per capita down two consecutive quarters; 4 of 9 MPC members voted for rate cut; leadership challenge speculation weighing on sterlingWatchingEU–US Trade TensionsTrump tariffs on 8 European allies (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Finland) at 10% since Feb 1, rising to 25% by June 1 unless Greenland deal; reports of 15–20% minimum tariff on all EU goods under consideration; EU–Mercosur deal signed as diversification hedge03Fast TakeBREAKINGRussia launches massive ballistic missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight Feb 12 - hits on residential and non-residential buildings in Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts; 2 injured; Dnipro also targeted; Mayor Klitschko: "mass attack still underway"; Ukraine strikes back with drones hitting Volgograd military facility, forcing village evacuation; follows Bohodukhiv attack killing 4 including 3 childrenPOLICYEU leaders meet at Alden Biesen castle for informal competitiveness retreat - Costa convenes 27 heads of state with Draghi and Letta; agenda: deepening Single Market, "28th regime" for company formation, Savings and Investment Union, critical raw materials, economic de-risking; meeting follows Jan 22 session on transatlantic trade and precedes March European CouncilCRISISLufthansa cancels ~800 flights in 24-hour double strike - pilots (Vereinigung Cockpit) and cabin crew (UFO) walk out over pension dispute and CityLine closure; all departures from German airports grounded 00:01–23:59; Frankfurt and Munich hubs paralysed; Lufthansa arranges Deutsche Bahn rail alternatives; normal service expected Friday; strike timing complicates Munich Security Conference arrivalsDATAUK Q4 GDP grows just 0.1% - below 0.2% expectations; services flat; construction contracts 2.1%; business investment falls 2.7%; full-year 2025 growth 1.3%; GDP per capita declines for second straight quarter; BoE had already cut 2026 growth forecast to 0.9%; March interest rate cut increasingly likely; pound flat at $1.362CLIMATEEU Parliament votes 90% emissions cut by 2040 - approved 413-226 with Council agreement; binding amendment to EU Climate Law; 5 percentage points can come from international carbon credits; ETS2 carbon trading delayed until 2028; progress reports every two years; also greenlit first EU safe countries list for asylum seekers and Mercosur agriculture safeguard mechanismELECTIONPortugal's Seguro inaugurated as first Socialist president in 20 years - defeated far-right Ventura 66.2% to 33.8% in Feb 8 runoff; pledged "loyalty and institutional cooperation" with centre-right Montenegro government; first presidential runoff since 1986; EU's von der Leyen hailed "shared European values"; delayed voting in flood-hit municipalities to Feb 1504Developments to WatchEASTERN EUROPERussia Escalates Aerial Assault as Peace Talks StallRussia launched a massive ballistic missile and drone attack on Kyiv in the early hours of February 12, hitting residential and non-residential buildings across multiple districts of the capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Telegram that "a mass attack on the capital is still underway," reporting strikes in Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. At least two people were injured, one hospitalized in serious condition. The southeastern city of Dnipro was simultaneously targeted. The attack follows a deadly day: on February 11, a Russian drone strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region killed four people, including three children. Ukraine responded with drone strikes deep inside Russia, igniting a fire at a Ministry of Defence facility near the village of Kotluban in Volgograd region, forcing authorities to evacuate civilians. The escalation comes as the US-mediated energy infrastructure ceasefire has effectively collapsed - Russia resumed massive strikes after a brief lull between January 30 and February 1. The Munich Security Report 2026, published this week ahead of the conference starting Friday, warned that Russia could be capable of attacking another neighbouring state within six months of any ceasefire, describing Europe's transition from "security consumer to security provider" as dangerously incomplete. As of February 2026, Russia occupies approximately 20% of Ukraine, and 2025 was the deadliest year for Ukrainian civilians, with over 2,500 killed.EU POLICYEU Leaders Retreat to Alden Biesen for Competitiveness OverhaulEU leaders are gathering today at the Alden Biesen castle in Belgium for an informal retreat dedicated to strengthening the Single Market in a new geoeconomic context. European Council President António Costa's invitation letter framed the meeting as providing "the same political impulse" that last year's defence-focused retreat delivered for European military capabilities. Mario Draghi will present on the impact of the changing geopolitical environment on EU competitiveness, followed by Enrico Letta on leveraging the Single Market. Key agenda items include a proposed "28th regime" for cross-border company formation to reduce regulatory fragmentation, accelerating the Savings and Investment Union, strategic raw materials security, and "European preference" rules in strategic sectors. The retreat builds on the January 22 informal meeting on transatlantic trade and the December 2025 European Council discussion on geoeconomics. Critics, including a CNBC commentary published today, questioned why leaders need yet another retreat when the Draghi and Letta reports already provided comprehensive solutions two years ago. The meeting precedes the March European Council where formal decisions are expected. Rome and Berlin are pushing to cut bureaucracy, while Paris is advocating for "Made in Europe" preference rules.TRANSPORTLufthansa Paralysed by Coordinated Pilot-Cabin Crew StrikeDeutsche Lufthansa cancelled approximately 800 flights on Thursday as pilots and cabin crew staged a coordinated 24-hour strike that shuttered operations at Frankfurt and Munich hubs. The Vereinigung Cockpit pilot union called the action after seven rounds of failed negotiations over pension arrangements - specifically, the shift from a defined-benefit scheme to a capital-market-financed model introduced in 2017 that pilots say delivers significantly lower retirement security. The VC is seeking increases of €2,400 per month per pilot. Separately, the UFO cabin crew union struck over the planned closure of Lufthansa CityLine, which threatens approximately 800 jobs as the airline shifts operations to the lower-cost Lufthansa City Airlines subsidiary. The timing is particularly disruptive: the strike falls the day before the Munich Security Conference opens, with nearly 50 heads of state and government expected to arrive for the three-day event. Lufthansa arranged Deutsche Bahn rail alternatives for domestic passengers and expects normal operations to resume Friday. Subsidiaries including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, SWISS, and Discover Airlines were unaffected. A similar coordinated strike in 2024 cost Lufthansa approximately €350 million.UK ECONOMYUK Economy Barely Grew in Q4 as Budget Uncertainty WeighedBritain's economy grew a meagre 0.1% in the final quarter of 2025, matching the sluggish pace of Q3 and coming in below the 0.2% forecast by both Reuters and the Bank of England. The Office for National Statistics data released today showed the dominant services sector completely flatlined, with manufacturing providing the only meaningful growth driver. Construction output contracted 2.1% - its worst performance in over four years - while business investment fell 2.7%, the steepest quarterly drop since early 2021. The period was marked by budget uncertainty ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves's November 26 fiscal event, which experts said held back spending and investment decisions. Full-year 2025 growth came in at 1.3%, above 2024's 1.1% but below the BoE and OBR's 1.5% and 1.4% forecasts respectively. Worryingly, GDP per capita has now declined for two consecutive quarters. The Bank of England had already cut its 2026 growth forecast from 1.2% to 0.9% last week, with 4 of 9 MPC members voting for an immediate rate cut despite holding at 3.75%. Markets are now firmly pricing in a March rate cut. The pound was flat following the data, holding at $1.362.EU PARLIAMENTEuropean Parliament Locks In 90% Emissions Cut by 2040The European Parliament voted 413 to 226 on Tuesday to approve a binding 2040 greenhouse gas emission reduction target of 90% compared to 1990 levels, amending the EU Climate Law to include a new intermediate target on the path to climate neutrality by 2050. The deal with the Council introduces flexibilities: member states can count up to five percentage points from international carbon credits, and the introduction of the ETS2 emissions trading system has been postponed until 2028. Progress reports will be required every two years, with the possibility of reviewing the 2040 target based on outcomes. The vote was part of a packed plenary week in Strasbourg (February 9–12) that also saw MEPs greenlight the first-ever EU list of safe countries of origin for asylum seekers, adopt changes to asylum procedures enabling faster processing, back a safeguard mechanism to protect European agriculture from Mercosur imports, and pass new legislation to support EU wine producers. The Socialists and Democrats group hailed the climate vote as putting Europe "firmly on track for climate neutrality." UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock addressed Parliament in a formal sitting on Tuesday.IBERIAPortugal's Seguro Victory Bucked Europe's Far-Right TrendAntónio José Seguro was officially declared Portugal's new president after a landslide runoff victory on February 8, defeating far-right Chega leader André Ventura 66.2% to 33.8%. The result was notable for bucking the European trend of far-right advances: Seguro becomes the first Socialist president in 20 years and secured support from across the political spectrum - left, centre, and right - in what became a broad democratic coalition against Ventura's populism. The election, only the second Portuguese presidential runoff since 1986, saw voter turnout increase 13 percentage points to 52.4% compared with 2021, suggesting heightened democratic engagement. Seguro won 303 of 305 municipalities and all 20 districts. In his victory speech, he pledged to be "a demanding and vigilant president, but never a counter-power," promising institutional cooperation with PM Luís Montenegro's centre-right minority government. Delayed voting in flood-hit municipalities following Storm Kristin will take place on February 15, though the outcome is already decisive. European Commission President von der Leyen congratulated Seguro, writing that "Portugal's voice for our shared European values remains strong."BALKANSAlbanian Protests Escalate as Rama Faces EU Accession ReckoningThousands of opposition supporters clashed with police in central Tirana on Tuesday night in the third major anti-government protest in recent months. Demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at government buildings, with police responding with water cannon and tear gas. At least 16 people were hospitalised and 13 arrested. The protests, led by opposition Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha, centre on demands for PM Edi Rama's resignation over corruption allegations involving Deputy PM Belinda Balluku. Prosecutors allege Balluku interfered in procurement for major construction projects, including the Llogara Tunnel, but she was briefly suspended and then reinstated at Rama's request via a Constitutional Court temporary ruling. Anti-corruption prosecutors have formally requested parliament lift Balluku's immunity to enable her arrest. More than 1,300 police were deployed. Albania hopes to join the EU by 2027, but the corruption scandals complicate its accession bid. Political analyst Mentor Kikia captured the dilemma: "If Rama leaves, Berisha will return. One left power because of corruption, the other must also leave because of corruption." Another protest is scheduled for February 20.SECURITYMunich Security Report Warns of "Wrecking-Ball Politics"The Munich Security Report 2026, titled "Under Destruction," was published this week ahead of the 62nd Munich Security Conference (February 13–15), warning that the world has entered a period of "wrecking-ball politics" in which the postwar international order faces unprecedented strain. The report's most alarming finding: Russia could be capable of attacking another neighbouring NATO state within six months of a ceasefire in Ukraine, an operational assessment rather than rhetorical posturing based on analysis of military capabilities and force recovery timelines. It noted that despite Russia's continued aggression constituting "the most significant and direct threat" to NATO, public perception of Russia as a risk has decreased in G7 states, overtaken by fears of domestic economic crises and trade wars. The report flagged Europe's "incomplete transition from security consumer to security provider" and the growing gap between real risks and public awareness. Nearly 50 heads of state have confirmed attendance, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz leading a large German delegation. Topics will span European defence, transatlantic relations, Middle East security, and technology threats.MARKETSEuropean Earnings Season: Siemens Soars, Dassault PlungesEuropean equity markets opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by a busy corporate earnings slate. Siemens surged 6.9% after raising its fiscal year 2026 earnings outlook, with CEO Roland Busch telling CNBC that AI's real-world industrial impact "will come faster than we expect." Hermès rose over 3% on a 9.8% fourth-quarter revenue jump. Deutsche Boerse gained approximately 1% after announcing a $1.3 billion acquisition of a 20% stake in ISS STOXX. On the other side, Dassault Systèmes plunged more than 19% - the worst STOXX 600 performer - after a profit miss and modest 2026 guidance, contributing to a broader software sector sell-off. Commerzbank fell 1.8% despite reporting record 2025 operating profit. Heineken said it would cut 5,000–6,000 jobs over the next two years amid a turnaround strategy but rose 3% after posting higher full-year profits. The STOXX 600 traded near its record high of 621, having risen 16.7% in 2025. The DAX benefited from strong industrial earnings, up over 1%, while the FTSE 100 gained modestly despite the weak UK GDP print.DEFENCEUK-France Military Hubs in Ukraine Take Shape as Peace Plan EvolvesThe security architecture for a potential post-ceasefire Ukraine continues to evolve, with the UK and France having signed a declaration of intent to establish "military hubs" across Ukraine and build protected facilities for defence equipment. A coalition of 34 countries - the "coalition of the willing" - is now providing all international military support to Ukraine, with France contributing two-thirds of military intelligence according to President Macron. The coalition has been meeting separately from the United States, though Washington's participation in recent Paris talks was hailed as major progress. Key priorities include ceasefire monitoring mechanisms, support for Ukraine's armed forces, deployment of a multinational force on land, sea and air, and long-term defence cooperation. However, Russia has categorically rejected any deployment of NATO country troops on Ukrainian soil. The US has formulated peace plans generally favourable to Russia - demanding Ukraine cede the Donbas, recognise Crimea, and reduce its military - which both sides have rejected. Zelenskyy has said potential European troop deployments still face hurdles and "not everyone is ready" to commit forces.05Sovereign & Credit Pulse06Power Players07Regulatory & Policy Watch08CalendarNext 72 Hours09Bottom LineEurope on February 12 is a continent stretched between the deliberative and the violent. At Alden Biesen castle, 27 leaders are brainstorming how to make the EU competitive - debating company formation regimes and investment unions with Mario Draghi over lunch - while 2,000 kilometres to the east, ballistic missiles are striking residential buildings in Kyiv for the fourth year running. The Munich Security Report published this week crystallises the tension: Russia could attack another European state within six months of a ceasefire, yet public perception of Russian threat is falling across the G7, replaced by anxieties about trade wars and domestic instability. That gap between strategic reality and public consciousness is Europe's most dangerous vulnerability. The markets are registering none of this alarm. The STOXX 600 is trading near record highs, the DAX is surging on Siemens earnings, and the European earnings season is generating more optimism than the underlying fundamentals warrant. The UK is the exception: GDP per capita declining for a second quarter, a Bank of England forced toward rate cuts, and a political class consumed by scandal. Britain's economic story is not crisis but entropy - just enough growth to avoid recession, not enough to build anything. Meanwhile, the European Parliament voted to cut emissions 90% by 2040, Portugal elected a moderate president in a rebuke to its far right, and Albanian citizens are hurling Molotov cocktails at a government they believe has been captured by corruption. The through-line is institutional stress: whether it is the EU's inability to translate Draghi's recommendations into action, or Albania's trapped choice between two corruption-tainted leaders, or Ukraine's agonising wait for a security architecture that doesn't yet exist, Europe's problem is not a shortage of diagnosis. It is a deficit of execution.Europe Intelligence BriefDaily Edition · Thursday, February 12, 2026