The West Chases Freedom But Ignores Justice

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Civilizations talk about truth, justice, and reason. History shows how these ideals can serve power more than people.

ADVERTISEMENT

European empires claimed to bring“civilization” and“Christian charity” while exploiting lands, enslaving populations, and erasing cultures. They promised progress but replaced indigenous systems of justice and spiritual balance with domination and control.

In the twentieth century, overt colonialism transformed into ideology. Capitalist states promoted freedom while enforcing control and extracting resources. Communist regimes promised equality while suppressing thought and belief.

Promises sounded grand, but societies often endured oppression and deceit.

The United States declared that“all men are created equal” while practicing segregation, conducting foreign interventions, and waging wars under the banner of democracy.

Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan suffered destruction rather than liberty.

In Europe, secular humanism freed people from religious authority but replaced one standard with another: human worth measured by productivity and pleasure.

Interventions framed as humanitarian often advanced political, ideological, or economic objectives instead of human welfare.

Islam, in its full expression through the Thaqalain, puts intellect and justice at the center of life. Humans follow reason that aligns with fitrah, the innate nature that recognizes truth, balance, and fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Qur'an teaches that corruption and ignorance respond to intellect with either humility or arrogance. History records repeated defiance of reason and moral equality.

Islam arrived to complete previous revelations and asked Jews and Christians to recognize the truth and justice promised in their scriptures, embodied in Prophet Muhammad (صلی‌الله‌علیه‌وآله‌وسلم). Many refused.

This refusal reflects a deeper pattern: rejecting intellect and fairness.

Modern Western systems mirror this pattern, favouring self-interest over human conscience.

Modern Western civilization builds itself on competition and domination. Material gain replaces moral purpose. Freedom becomes a rallying cry while desire defines human life.

Rights exist in name without meaning. Peace exists in claim while exploitation thrives.

Global markets, military campaigns, consumer culture, and scandals reveal a civilization organized around appetite rather than intellect. The Qur'an describes this reality:

((زُخْرُفَ الْقَوْلِ غُرُورًا))

“Embellished discourse meant only to deceive.” (43:6)

Words like“progress,”“freedom,” and“human rights” sound noble but often justify inequality, exploitation, and spiritual decline.

What claims to liberate humanity often binds it to fleeting pleasure and endless consumption.

Islam presents an alternative.

Life revolves around knowledge, balance, and justice in the self and society. Reason works with revelation, while intellect illuminates faith. Leaders demonstrate how intellect turns ethics into governance, justice into law, and unity into society.

Freedom connects with truth, and justice reflects human conscience.

Current events confirm this contrast. Palestine faces occupation, wars prioritize profit and control, and sanctions reward convenience for powerful states.

These actions favour self-interest while human solidarity takes a backseat. Evil appears refined, institutional, and persuasive.

Islam exposes this refinement, revealing deception in its most polished form.

The struggle between Islam and Western thought reflects two moral architectures. One values intellect, justice, and alignment with human nature. The other prioritizes power, desire, and deception.

Islam unites mind and spirit, providing clarity, fairness, and purpose. Western systems advance rhetoric while ignoring human conscience.

Truth continues to exist, and falsehood may use words to appear appealing, but people instinctively seek honesty, reason, and justice.

Read Also Mehar Back in Focus in Kashmir After Supreme Court Verdict Istisharah and Istikharah: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Kashmir

Islam offers a framework that restores society and the individual to natural balance. Intellect and justice become living practices, guiding governance, social life, and human behaviour.

The vision of Islam brings coherence, moral clarity, and a path that allows humans to thrive with fortitude and fairness.

The author is currently pursuing a doctorate program in Islamic Philosophy at Al-Mustafa International University, Qom, I.R. Iran.