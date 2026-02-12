J&K HC Expands Sexual Harassment Panel, Includes Transgenders
As per an order issued by the Registrar General, the existing committee will now prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment concerning both women and transgender persons. The move follows directions passed by the Supreme Court in Writ Petition Civil No. 1245 of 2025 titled Geeta Rani versus Union of India and others.
ADVERTISEMENT
The order states that the committee already in place shall continue to function with its revised jurisdiction. Separate committees have been notified for the Jammu and Srinagar wings of the High Court.
For the Srinagar Wing, the committee will be chaired by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, with members including Nazir Ahmad Beigh, Masooda Jan and Naseema Hassan Baqal.Read Also Bengaluru Filmmaker Held for 'Sexually Harassing' TV Actress Delhi Baba Accused Of Harassment, Reportedly Wrote 28 Books
For the Jammu Wing, the committee will be headed by Justice Sindhu Sharma as Chairperson. Members include senior advocates and officials such as U K Jalali, Seema Khajuria Shekhar, Deepika Mahajan, Rimpash Sangotra, Prem Sadotra and the Secretary of the High Court Legal Services Committee.
The High Court has directed that the order be circulated to all concerned judicial and administrative authorities for information and necessary action.ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
World Laureates Association Launches OPENSCI To Pioneer A Future-Oriented Open Scientific Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment