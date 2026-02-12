Harold Lovell

Senior Lecturer, Glaciology, University of Portsmouth

I am a glaciologist with research and teaching interests in glaciers and glacial environments, climate and environmental change, and GIS and remote sensing.

I joined the University of Portsmouth as a lecturer in GIS and Remote Sensing in February 2014 and was promoted to Senior Lecturer in December 2015.

I use a combination of satellite data and fieldwork in my research in the following key areas of glaciology:

Surging glaciers

Glacier hazards in high mountain regions

The timings and dynamics of former ice masses

2014–present Dr, University of Portsmouth

Experience