Harold Lovell
- Senior Lecturer, Glaciology, University of Portsmouth
I am a glaciologist with research and teaching interests in glaciers and glacial environments, climate and environmental change, and GIS and remote sensing.
I joined the University of Portsmouth as a lecturer in GIS and Remote Sensing in February 2014 and was promoted to Senior Lecturer in December 2015.
I use a combination of satellite data and fieldwork in my research in the following key areas of glaciology:
Surging glaciers
Glacier hazards in high mountain regions
The timings and dynamics of former ice masses
- 2014–present Dr, University of Portsmouth
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment