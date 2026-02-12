Russians Continue To Attack Kherson TPP With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Koretsky, Head of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, stated this on Facebook.

"For the second day in a row, the Russians are striking the Kherson TPP of the Naftogaz Group. The station is being attacked by drones of various types. There are new damages. Due to the constant threat of repeated attacks, it is currently impossible to fully assess the scale of the destruction," Koretsky wrote.

He emphasized that Naftogaz, together with local authorities and the government, is doing everything possible to ensure people have heat under the current conditions.

As previously reported, on February 8–9, the Russians attacked Naftogaz production facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions.

Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine