Fedorov Announces New Defense Aid For Ukraine

"Today, our partners will announce new contributions to Ukraine's defense. This is extremely important for supporting our military, providing drones, ammunition, and air defense systems," Fedorov said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine comes not only with needs but also with solutions, experience, data, and a clear plan.

"We understand what we can offer partners: data and defense solutions. We are ready to contribute to our shared security," he said.

Fedorov also called on all partners not only to support Ukraine but to significantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

"It is important to restrict the activities of Russia's shadow fleet, to stop all Russian tankers. Only in this way will Russia no longer be able to sustain this war. The decisions made here matter. They determine whether Ukrainian cities will be protected, whether civilians will survive, and whether peace will come closer or recede. Let's be technological. Let's be creative. Let's be resilient," Fedorov urged, adding that he expects strong contributions from partners following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 12 at 16:45 Kyiv time, under the chairmanship of Germany and the United Kingdom, the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group has began. The session is taking place at NATO headquarters in Brussels, with Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov participating.

