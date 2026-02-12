Russian Forces Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery, Drones In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In Nikopol district, the enemy targeted Nikopol itself as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities. A 74-year-old man was injured by shrapnel. Residential buildings, enterprises, administrative buildings, a cathedral, and educational institutions were damaged.

Russians continue to attack Kherson TPP with drones

In the Verbky community of Pavlohrad district, a transport enterprise was damaged. In the Yurivka community, an infrastructure facility was hit.

The enemy also attacked the Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities in Kryvorizhzhia, damaging infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, in Synelnykove district, which was attacked by Russian forces on Wednesday, the death toll has risen to four.

Photo: Telegram / Oleksandr Hanzha