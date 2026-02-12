Azerbaijan Mulls Current Status Of Economic Synergy With Israel And U.S. (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The current state of Azerbaijan's economic cooperation with Israel and the U.S., as well as the strengthening of partnerships with these countries, was discussed during the meeting of First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev with a delegation led by Betsy Burns Korn, Chairperson of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting shed light on Azerbaijan's economic indicators and the promising landscape for business and investment, along with the energy and transport routes that the country has embarked upon and engaged in.

As discussed at the meeting, Azerbaijan has taken advantage of its advantageous location to create a business-friendly climate by instituting economic zones, tax incentives, and a state-of-the-art customs system. Priority investment areas include renewable energy, digitalization, innovation and green technologies, transport and transit, logistics, and high-value-added manufacturing sectors.

The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijan acts as a reliable partner in ensuring the region's energy security. Through its diversified oil and gas pipeline system connecting the Caspian region to international markets, Azerbaijan's strategic role creates broad opportunities for strengthening regional connectivity.

Additionally, the meeting briefed that, thanks to large-scale investments in modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan has become a key transport and logistics hub across Eurasia. The Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Baku Shipyard, modern logistics and air cargo terminals, nine international airports, and the upgraded road network further strengthen the country's role in regional and global supply chains.