Jordan Signs Deal With Turkey's ASFAT To Build Five Mid-Sized Military Patrol Boats

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra)-- The Royal Naval Force and Royal Boats Command on Thursday signed a contract with Turkey's defense industry company ASFAT to manufacture five mid-sized military patrol boats designated for coast guard duties, maritime border protection, and search and rescue missions.The agreement was signed at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard by the Commander of the Royal Jordanian Naval Force and Royal Boats Command on behalf of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army, and by the General Manager of ASFAT on the Turkish side, in the presence of the Commander of the Istanbul Naval Shipyard and senior officers and officials from both countries.The naval force commander described the agreement as a qualitative leap in bilateral defense relations, reflecting the high level of mutual trust in Turkey's naval defense industries. He expressed hope that the cooperation would pave the way for broader future partnerships.For his part, ASFAT's General Manager voiced pride in the confidence placed by the Jordan Armed Forces in the company's products, noting that the vessels will be equipped with the latest navigation, communications, and rescue systems to meet operational requirements under various maritime conditions.The project comes as part of the Jordan Armed Forces' ongoing development and modernization plans aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Royal Jordanian Naval Force and Royal Boats Command and boosting its operational readiness to safeguard territorial waters and protect national interests in line with the latest approved technical and tactical standards.