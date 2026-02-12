Detailed Drivers Introduces Hourly Manhattan Chauffeur Service For Executives And Corporate Clients

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Detailed Drivers Fleet image"Detailed Drivers, a New York-based global transportation company, launches dedicated hourly chauffeur service in Manhattan, providing Fortune 500 executives and corporate clients with on-demand luxury transportation throughout New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - Detailed Drivers, a worldwide luxury transportation provider headquartered in New York City, today announced the expansion of its hourly chauffeur service program designed specifically for Manhattan-based executives, corporate clients, and high-net-worth individuals requiring flexible, on-demand luxury transportation.

The Manhattan chauffeur service provides dedicated professional drivers available by the hour for client meetings, corporate roadshows, real estate tours, shopping excursions, and multi-stop business itineraries throughout New York City's five boroughs.

Manhattan Chauffeur Service Features

Detailed Drivers' hourly chauffeur program includes:

. Minimum 2-hour booking with flexible extensions. Dedicated chauffeur remains with vehicle throughout service. All-inclusive pricing - no surge fees, tolls, or gratuity surprises. Real-time availability with same-day booking at detaileddrivers. Corporate billing with detailed trip reporting. Coverage area includes all Manhattan neighborhoods, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, and surrounding areas

Hourly Rates Starting at

. Mercedes-Benz S-Class: $150/hour. Cadillac Escalade ESV: $125/hour. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: $175/hour

Popular Use Cases

Manhattan's business community utilizes hourly chauffeur service for executive client entertainment, corporate roadshows and investor meetings, real estate property tours, Fashion Week transportation, and medical appointments requiring wait time.

"Manhattan moves fast, and executives need transportation that keeps pace," said Vishal Gill, CEO of Detailed Drivers. "Our hourly chauffeur service eliminates the friction of hailing rides between meetings. One vehicle, one professional driver, complete flexibility. And because Detailed Drivers operates globally across 500+ cities, our corporate clients receive the same premium experience whether they're in Manhattan, Miami, or Milan."

Corporate clients receive priority booking, dedicated account managers, and consolidated monthly invoicing.

Book at detaileddrivers.

About Detailed Drivers

Detailed Drivers is a luxury black car and chauffeur company headquartered in New York City with operations spanning 500+ cities worldwide. Visit detaileddrivers.