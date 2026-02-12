Prime Central Residential Limited Reaffirms Its Position As London's Premier Luxury Home Refurbishment Specialist

MENAFN - GetNews) Chelsea-based design and build company brings over 70 years of collective expertise to London's most prestigious addresses







London - 12th February, 2026 - Prime Central Residential Limited, the bespoke luxury construction and refurbishment company headquartered in Chelsea, London SW3, has announced the continued expansion of its signature portfolio of services across Prime Central London - reinforcing its standing as the refurbishment partner of choice for discerning homeowners in Belgravia, Chelsea, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Marylebone, and Mayfair.

Drawing on more than 70 years of in-house construction experience, Prime Central Residential's team of builders in London brings an unrivalled depth of knowledge, craftsmanship, and discretion to every project it undertakes - guiding clients seamlessly from initial concept through to a flawlessly executed completion.

A Comprehensive Service Portfolio for London's Finest Homes

Prime Central Residential offers a complete suite of luxury refurbishment services, each delivered to the exceptional standard that the capital's most prestigious properties demand.

Kitchen Renovation - The company's kitchen renovation service transforms the heart of the home into a space that is as functional as it is beautiful. From bespoke cabinetry and precision stone worktops to integrated appliances and carefully considered layouts, each kitchen is designed to reflect the individual character of the property and the lifestyle of its owner.

Bathroom Refurbishment - Prime Central Residential's bathroom refurbishment specialists create sanctuary-like spaces that blend contemporary luxury with timeless elegance. Drawing on the finest materials - including hand-selected marble, statement tiling, and premium sanitaryware - the team delivers bathrooms of genuinely hotel-calibre quality.

Bedroom Refurbishment - From master suites in Mayfair townhouses to elegant guest rooms in Kensington apartments, the company's bedroom refurbishment service combines bespoke joinery, refined detailing, and expert space planning to create rooms that are as restful as they are refined.

Home Renovation - For clients seeking a complete transformation, Prime Central Residential's whole-home renovation service provides an end-to-end solution that manages every aspect of a project. From structural works and loft or rear extensions to decorative plaster, cornicing, flooring, roofing, and interior and exterior decoration, no detail is overlooked and no compromise made.

Design & Build - The company's integrated design and build service offers clients a single point of accountability across the entire project lifecycle. For smaller refurbishments, a fully in-house team manages design and delivery with seamless coordination. For larger and more complex schemes - including those requiring planning permissions, freeholder approvals, or new-build construction - Prime Central Residential works alongside leading interior designers, architects, and structural engineers to ensure the highest possible outcomes.

Built on Trust, Delivered with Precision

Prime Central Residential's reputation has been built project by project, client by client. The company's approach is defined by transparency, meticulous attention to detail, and a genuine commitment to exceeding expectations - values that are consistently reflected in the five-star reviews it receives across independent platforms.

"We had a fantastic experience with Prime Central Residential and can't thank them enough for their incredible work," noted client Edward Addo. Client Paul Turner praised the company's professionalism from start to finish following the renovation of a ground floor flat in Fulham, while Phoebe Woods highlighted the team's ability to deliver outstanding results within even the tightest of timeframes.

About Prime Central Residential Limited

Prime Central Residential Limited is a luxury design and build company based in Chelsea, London. Specialising in bespoke property refurbishment, renovation, and extension across Prime Central London, the company serves residential clients across Belgravia, Chelsea, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Marylebone, and Mayfair.

Services encompass kitchen renovation, bathroom refurbishment, bedroom refurbishment, whole-home renovation, and comprehensive design and build. Prime Central Residential is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, personalised service, and innovative design on every project.

Media Enquiries & New Project Consultations

Prime Central Residential Limited. Britten Street, Chelsea, London SW3 3UBT: 0208 049 9552 E:... W: