Retired Engineer And Author Alex Duthie Explores Science Culture Life And Sport Through A Fourbook Collection

Retired professional engineer and author Alex Duthie presents a diverse body of work spanning science, cultural understanding, personal memoir, and sport through four published books that reflect a lifetime of professional experience, global travel, and personal reflection.

Duthie's publications draw from decades spent working across multiple industries, extensive international travel, and a lifelong curiosity about how people, systems, and ideas function. Together, the books offer readers insight into scientific theory, cross-cultural understanding, resilience through life's challenges, and practical guidance for improving performance and enjoyment in golf

A Closer Look at Blending Cultures, Creating Harmony

Duthie's second book, Blending Cultures, Creating Harmony, examines the human condition through the lens of culture, belief systems, and societal structures. The book explores the human brain and ego, compares major world religions, and discusses political systems across different regions.

Midway through the book, Duthie introduces a short fictional narrative centered on an American businessman and a Chinese travel specialist whose lives become intertwined through family and business. Their twin children are raised and educated in the United States and China, offering readers a comparative view of two distinct cultures. The book ultimately encourages reflection on life choices, meaning, and perspective, particularly as people grow older

The inspiration for Blending Cultures came from Duthie's travels throughout China, including visits to Beijing, Hong Kong, and a cruise along the Yangtze River. These experiences shaped his interest in exploring how vastly different cultures coexist and influence one another

Challenging Scientific Assumptions in Absolute Time

In Absolute Time, Challenging Einstein's Theory of Time Dilation, Duthie examines the history of science and questions commonly accepted theories, including Einstein's theory of time dilation. The book outlines the contributions of influential scientists and offers alternative explanations for phenomena such as black holes, the expanding universe, and the nature of time at high speeds.

Written in accessible language, the book aims to encourage critical thinking and discussion about theory versus observable reality, particularly in scientific education. Duthie's motivation for writing the book stems from his attendance at scientific seminars where he questioned prevailing ideas presented by leading scientists

A Lifetime Recounted in An Engineer's 89-Yr Journey of Memories

Duthie's third book, An Engineer's 89-Yr Journey of Memories, is a personal memoir detailing both family life and a wide-ranging engineering career. The book recounts moments of profound personal loss, resilience, and growth, alongside a professional journey that spanned fourteen industries and numerous countries.











