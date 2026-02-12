403
Palestinian Detainee Dies In Israeli Occupaton Detention
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian detainee from the Gaza Strip died in Israeli occupation detention on Thursday evening, according to the Gaza Civil Affairs Authority.
In a press release, the authority said it has informed the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) that Palestinian detainee Hatem Rayan, from the Gaza Strip, died in Israeli occupation detention.
Rayan, who worked as a paramedic, was held at the Israeli occupation Negev detention center since his detention on December 27, 2024. He was detained at Kamal Adwan Hospital alongside his injured son, Muath, who remains in detention, it added. (end)
