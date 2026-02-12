Dubai Highlights Unified Jabr Bereavement Support System At World Health Expo

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, February 12, 2026: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is highlighting its integrated“Jabr” system at World Health Expo 2026, drawing strong international interest in the government-wide system designed to support families of the deceased through a single, coordinated service model that combines human-centred care with advanced digital infrastructure.

Since the exhibition opened, the system has attracted attention from health officials, government representatives, private-sector leaders and specialists from around the world, who commended its role in strengthening cross-government coordination and simplifying procedures during one of life's most difficult moments. The platform unifies services delivered by 22 local and federal entities, streamlining administrative requirements, accelerating processes and reducing the emotional and logistical burden on families.

Majid Al Mheiri, Official Spokesperson of the Jabr System and Director of the Information Technology Department at DHA, said visitors showed strong interest in Dubai's integrated government model and its“one government” approach, which enables shared digital infrastructure to enhance service delivery and improve quality of life.

He noted that Jabr represents a practical application of this approach within the unified framework of the City Makers initiative, led by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

At its exhibition platform, DHA is presenting an interactive experience that guides visitors through the full beneficiary journey - from death registration and streamlined medical and administrative procedures to psychological support and comprehensive social care. The system also provides specialised services, including expedited repatriation arrangements, burial procedures and condolence support services.

Al Mheiri said the platform reflects Dubai's vision of delivering distinctive government services centred on people, while demonstrating the emirate's commitment to using digital solutions to support citizens, residents and visitors alike.

He added that Jabr replaces what was previously a multi-entity process with a single coordinated pathway managed by a dedicated Government Service Officer supported by a unified digital platform. This approach significantly reduces processing time and ensures families receive continuous guidance and assistance throughout the process.

“Jabr represents Dubai's values in action - dignity, compassion, efficiency and community care - united through digital innovation and grounded in human need,” Al Mheiri said.

Thursday, February 12, 2026

