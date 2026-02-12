Steiner Shines On Opening Day At Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Switzerland's Nadja Peter Steiner claimed opening-day honours at H H The Amir's Sword showjumping and dressage spectacle, winning the feature event at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena yesterday.

Riding 13-year-old mare Nice Van'T Zorgvliet, Steiner produced a flawless round over a challenging CSI5* 1.50m Faults & Time course, stopping the clock at 66.42 seconds to take the victory.

She edged USA's Kristen Vanderveen, who rode 12-year-old gelding Bull Run's Jireh to a second-place finish in 66.92 seconds.

Assistant Deputy Director of Doha Equestrian Tour Sheikh Talal bin Khalid Al Thani hands the trophy to CSI5* 1.50m Faults & Time winner Steiner.

Brazil's Marlon Modolo Zanotelli on Dorette Old completed the podium in 67.67 seconds, securing his second top-three finish of the day.

“I am very proud of my mare. She is such a fighter,” Steiner said after her win.



“It was a tough course with not many clearances in the end and I am very happy with the win. It's amazing to win here and it's been a pleasant stay since the start of the year,” added the Swiss rider, who also competed across four tours of the inaugural H H The Father Amir's Prix last month.

Earlier at the Outdoor Arena, Zanotelli partnered with mare Merciminka to win the CSI5* 1.40m Two Phases, clocking 22.25 seconds in the second phase.

Doha Equestrian Tour Marketing and Communications Director Abdullah Al Qashouti presents the trophy to Brazil's Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, who won the CSI5* 1.40m Two Phases.

USA's Kristen Vanderveen on Starbucks 27 finished second in 23.02 seconds, while Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano on Vasco 118 took third in 23.32 seconds.

In dressage at the Longines Indoor Arena, Morocco's Youssef Essamlali, riding Jazz Parra, topped the CDN Preliminary Freestyle. USA's Haajerah Khan on Chantal M placed second, while Qatar's Shka. Shaikha Al-Thani, aboard Fenouil-F.M., finished third.

Qatar's Hamad Nasser S A Al Marri (Sandro Girl) won the CDN Preliminary Freestyle (Juniors), followed by compatriots Hadi Nasser H Sh Al Hajri (Cordian Z) and Moza Hamza M A Al Kuwari (Lippo) in second and third places respectively.

Today's programme at the four-day event stretches across nine classes from one-star to five-star, highlighted by three three-star World Cup qualifying rounds, alongside a local 60cm class and an international dressage event.

The H H The Amir's Sword championship is the fifth stop on the Doha Equestrian Tour 2026, which kicked off with the H H The Father Amir Cup.

The four-week series ended with Britain's Scott Brash crowned Grand Prix winner in the five-star category and topping the overall standings with 199 points, ahead of Harry Charles (114) and France's Meghann Moussonnier (113).

In the one-star category, Qatari riders lead the way, with Saad Ahmed Al Saad first on 49 points and Hussein Saeed Haidan second on 43.