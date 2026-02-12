Ministry Of Municipality, Kinshasa Municipality Sign Twinning Agreement To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo signed a twinning agreement on Thursday between the Ministry of Municipality and the Kinshasa Municipality, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise in municipal and development fields, on the sidelines of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026).

The agreement was signed on the Qatari side by HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, and on the Congolese side by Governor of Kinshasa Municipality Daniel Bumba Lubaki.

The agreement aims to strengthen institutional cooperation and exchange expertise in building inspections and licensing, organizing advertising boards, developing training and capacity-building programs, in addition to exchanging field visits and benefiting from experiences in afforestation, greening, and urban beautification.

Both sides noted that the agreement represents an important step towards developing the level of services provided and enhancing joint municipal work, contributing to supporting sustainable development and improving the quality of life in both cities.