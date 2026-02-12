Investment, Trade Court Organises Training Workshop For Law Students At Qatar University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Investment and Trade Court organised a training workshop for law students at Qatar University, titled "An Integrated Digital Judicial System: Where Justice Meets Technology." The workshop was attended by the President of the Investment and Trade Court, HE Justice Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidli and Dean of the College of Law, Dr. Mohammed Hassan Al Kaabi.

The workshop included an introduction to the court's role and its adopted digital judicial system. HE Justice Nasser Al Hajri reviewed aspects of the court's judicial experience, highlighting mechanisms for developing judicial procedures using digital solutions.

The workshop also featured presentations on the role of the Case Management Office in organising case flow and enhancing the efficiency of judicial work. Additionally, the "Taqadi" system was reviewed, along with its role in developing litigation procedures and facilitating services provided to litigants. Several court officials participated in the presentations.

This workshop is part of the Investment and Trade Court's efforts to enhance practical awareness among law students and connect academic aspects with judicial application, contributing to the development of qualified legal professionals capable of keeping pace with the requirements of digital transformation in the judicial system.