Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Oman Sign Executive Program For Agricultural, Livestock, Fisheries Cooperation

Qatar, Oman Sign Executive Program For Agricultural, Livestock, Fisheries Cooperation


2026-02-12 03:02:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman signed Thursday the executive program for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the agricultural, livestock, and fisheries sectors for 2025-2027, within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing the partnership between the two brotherly countries.

The program was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality, HE Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali, and on the Omani side by Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar, HE Ammar bin Abdullah Albusaidi.

The executive program, signed on the sidelines of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026), aims to activate the MoU signed between the two countries in Muscat in January 2018, by establishing a practical framework to advance cooperation in agriculture, livestock and fisheries. This will be achieved through joint programs and initiatives, reciprocal visits, and the exchange of technical expertise.

Both sides affirmed that the program represents an important step toward strengthening agricultural and food integration, supporting sustainability and food security efforts, and advancing shared development goals in both countries.

MENAFN12022026000063011010ID1110734119



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search