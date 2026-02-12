Qatar, Oman Sign Executive Program For Agricultural, Livestock, Fisheries Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman signed Thursday the executive program for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the agricultural, livestock, and fisheries sectors for 2025-2027, within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing the partnership between the two brotherly countries.

The program was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality, HE Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali, and on the Omani side by Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar, HE Ammar bin Abdullah Albusaidi.

The executive program, signed on the sidelines of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026), aims to activate the MoU signed between the two countries in Muscat in January 2018, by establishing a practical framework to advance cooperation in agriculture, livestock and fisheries. This will be achieved through joint programs and initiatives, reciprocal visits, and the exchange of technical expertise.

Both sides affirmed that the program represents an important step toward strengthening agricultural and food integration, supporting sustainability and food security efforts, and advancing shared development goals in both countries.