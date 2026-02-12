3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum, WISH Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 1-2-3 and the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), a global initiative of Qatar Foundation, announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement to enhance global dialogue and advocate for policies in areas where sport, health, and well-being intersect.

A press release by Qatar Museums (QMs) stated that the agreement, signed Thursday at the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 1-2-3, establishes a framework for partnership and collaboration in developing high-level dialogue events and launching joint initiatives.

The two parties will work on preparing policy briefs and case studies exploring how museums, sports institutions, and public spaces can be leveraged to improve public and global health outcomes.

According to the statement, the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) and the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will collaborate on research, encourage community engagement, and explore how cultural and sports institutions can effectively contribute to improving health and well-being.

They will also co-organise programs during Doha Healthcare Week, coinciding with World Health Day on April 7, highlighting the role of sports and museums in advancing public health education.

The eighth edition of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), being held in Doha this year, brings together more than 4,000 international stakeholders to drive innovation in health and collaborative action to address the world's most pressing health challenges.

This builds on WISH's established role as a global platform for bringing together stakeholders and fostering evidence-based dialogue in global health.