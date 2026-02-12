Pace Center For Girls Marks 41 Years Of Impact As Teen Girls Meet Florida Legislators At The Capitol

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pace Center for Girls provides girls and young women with their full academic school day and comprehensive wrap-around social services.

Tallahassee, Florida, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace), a nationally recognized prevention model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, hosted its annual Pace Day at the Capitol event from February 10-11, 2026. Pace girls from across the state met with members of the Florida House, Florida Senate and other elected officials and leaders to share the impact of Pace's model.

“Pace Center for Girls proves every day that when girls are supported, communities thrive,” said Yessica Cancel, Interim CEO of Pace Center for Girls.“Pace Day at the Capitol invites girls into the heart of the democratic process, where they meet with policymakers, share their lived experiences, and see how their voices can influence decisions that impact their lives.”

Throughout the two-day event, Pace girls engaged in policy discussions, advocacy training, and hands-on legislative experiences. Girls heard from Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Matt Walsh and other key leaders, gaining strategies for effective self-advocacy.

A highlight of the event is the Women in Politics panel, featuring members of the Pace Board of Trustees and partners. Panelists share their journeys into leadership, encourage Pace girls to set ambitious goals, and explore diverse career paths.

Beyond legislative engagement, Pace girls explored future career and educational opportunities in Tallahassee. As part of Pace's commitment to college and career readiness, they participated in guided tours of Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College, and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, gaining firsthand exposure to campus life, academic programs, and potential career pathways.

Pace's work has positively impacted the lives of more than 40,000 girls and over the past decade has contributed to a more than 50% decrease in the number of girls that are referred to Florida's juvenile justice system. Currently, 8 out of 10 girls that attend Pace continue their education, graduate from high school, pursue higher education or secure employment after they leave Pace.

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls' individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation's leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit .

