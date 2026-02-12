Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening At Incanta Lago In Henderson, Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New model homes highlight luxury lakeside living in a gated community

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of two new model homes at its newest gated community, Incanta Lago, within the prestigious Lake Las Vegas master plan in Henderson, Nevada. Located at 427 Terra Alta in Henderson, Toll Brothers invites home shoppers to tour the exquisitely designed model homes and experience the community's luxurious lifestyle firsthand.

Incanta Lago is a private retreat that offers refined lakeside living with single- and two-story home designs featuring modern open-concept floor plans, expansive outdoor living spaces, and an array of personalization options. Homes in this community range from 2,488 to 3,293 square feet and include 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 4.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Pricing starts from the mid-$900,000s.

"We are thrilled to unveil two new, sophisticated, and beautifully crafted model homes at Incanta Lago, the Barona and Vento, both showcasing the exceptional design and exquisite detail for which Toll Brothers is known," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. "This community offers home shoppers a rare opportunity to embrace luxurious lakeside living while enjoying an active and vibrant lifestyle."









The prestigious Lake Las Vegas location provides residents with access to resort-style amenities, championship golf courses, water sports, and lakefront dining. Membership at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, picturesque trails, and boating activities further enhance the active and social lifestyle available at Incanta Lago.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule a tour of the new model homes at Incanta Lago, call (855) 700-8655 or visit.

