New Guide Helps Kids Navigate Divorce With Expert Advice From Psychotherapist Kate Scharff

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT DIVORCE is a nuanced, compassionate, and comprehensive guide to understanding divorce, the changes it brings, and the swirl of feelings and questions it evokes. The beautiful illustrations by Annika Le Large highlight the author's careful attention to diversity in race, culture, religion, physical ability, and family configuration. Using plain-English, kid-friendly text, Scharff normalizes her readers' experiences, helping them to feel less alone and better able to understand (and talk about) their feelings and needs.

As a child of divorce, as well as a psychotherapist with more than 35 years of experience, Scharff understands the complexities of divorce and the need for a book exactly like this.

“This book is my passion project. It's the book I wish my parents and I had when they divorced,” said Scharff.“They were well-intended and thoughtful, but like all parents going through a divorce, they were reeling. They also lacked the kind of professional support and advice that would have helped them to minimize conflict, focus on their children's needs, and lean into tough conversations.”

While divorce is statistically normal, it's rough on parents-- even under ordinary circumstances. But this is a historical moment in which children and adults are stressed in unordinary ways. In many families, anxiety is ramping up marital strife and accelerating conflict when marriages come apart. It's inevitable that even well-intended divorcing parents may be less able to protect their children from acrimony and less sensitive to their children's emotional and practical needs.

Furthermore, the age at which couples divorce is rising, which means that the age at which children experience their parents' divorce is also rising. WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT DIVORCE is a much-needed resource for older children, tweens, and young teens.

“The deepest, most unfair truth about divorce is that while kids have no say in the decision, did nothing to cause it, and can do nothing to stop it, it affects them the most,” continued Scharff.“I want to empower kids of divorce to find their own voices and know that whatever they're feeling is normal."

“Ultimately, I want to reassure children and their parents that, as tough as divorce is, it carries more than one silver lining. Once things have settled down and life feels more ordinary, everyone may be surprised to find themselves happier in unexpected ways.”

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT DIVORCE: An Important Book About Separation, Stepfamilies, and Feeling Heard is published by MacMillan/St. Martin's Press and is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores, and wherever books are sold. The book has already received starred reviews from Kirkus and School Library Journal and has been named an Editor's Pick by The Children's Book Review.

Kate Scharff, LCSW, is a psychotherapist with over 35 years of experience helping individuals, couples, and families to navigate a wide range of issues, including separation and divorce. A child of divorce herself, Kate dedicates a large part of her practice to supporting parents and their children to move through this life transition in ways that minimize conflict, protect relationships, and set everyone up for a happy, healthy recovery. Kate writes and teaches internationally. We Need to Talk About Divorce is Kate's fourth book. She lives with her family in a suburb of Washington, DC. For more information, visit katescharff