CTS Technology Solutions Strengthens Cybersecurity Leadership With CMMC Registered Practitioner Designation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CTS Technology Solutions, a leading cybersecurity organization and Managed Service Provider (MSP) headquartered in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, proudly announces that its Chief Technology Officer, Alex Le, has earned the designation of CMMC Registered Practitioner (RP) through The Cyber AB, the official accreditation body of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) ecosystem.

This achievement reinforces CTS Technology Solutions' commitment to supporting defense contractors and organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) in navigating and meeting CMMC requirements.

The CMMC program, developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), establishes mandatory cybersecurity standards for contractors handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). As CMMC requirements continue to be integrated into DoD contracts, organizations must demonstrate compliance to remain eligible for federal defense opportunities.

By earning RP status, Alex Le has demonstrated expert knowledge of the CMMC framework, assessment processes, and implementation requirements In his role as CTO, Le leads CTS Technology Solutions' CMMC advisory initiatives, guiding clients through readiness assessments, remediation planning, and preparation for third‐party certification.

“Earning the CMMC Registered Practitioner designation strengthens our ability to guide defense contractors through an increasingly complex compliance landscape,” said Joshua Futrell, CEO of CTS Technology Solutions.“Our mission is to help organizations protect sensitive data, reduce risk, and confidently compete for DoD contracts.”

As part of its expanded CMMC services, CTS Technology Solutions provides:

- CMMC Readiness & Mock Assessments: Identifying gaps before the official audit.

- NIST SP 800-171 Alignment: Ensuring core security requirements are met.

- Policy & Procedure Development: Drafting the documentation necessary for compliance.

- Technical Control Implementation: Expert guidance on deploying required security tools.

- Pre-assessment Remediation: Strategic support to address vulnerabilities ahead of certification.

With cyber threats targeting the defense supply chain on the rise, CTS Technology Solutions remains focused on delivering practical, business-driven cybersecurity solutions that enable clients to achieve compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.



About CTS Technology Solutions:

CTS empowers organizations nationwide with expert IT solutions and best-in-class cybersecurity

protection. Our services-including CMMC readiness, cybersecurity consulting, SOC & SIEM, Co-

Managed IT, Fractional IT leadership, Compliance as a Service, and more-help organizations

remain secure while improving efficiency, maintaining regulatory compliance, and staying

competitive.