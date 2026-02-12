If You Buy One Collectible Comic This Year, Choose From This List Of 7

Image source: Amazon

A collectible comic book is like a financial investment. It is also a potentially volatile financial strategy. There is no stock market or index to track the value of comic book collectibles. However, if you know which comics to invest in, and specifically which ones historically maintain their market value, then it can be a worthwhile investment.

Key comics, issues of vital and historical importance to collectors and fans, and rare comics with variant covers, are highly valuable and rare. Still, you have to know what you are looking for. You can add collectible comics to a financial portfolio in the same way you invest in a painting, car, real estate, or business.

The seven comics on this list range in price from $600 to $10,000. So, if you're going to make some investments this year for your portfolio, you can include one of the comics on this list.

1. Solar, Man of the Atom #10 (1992) Valiant

Doctor Solar is an old Gold Key Comics character from 1962. The license for the character would change hands to various publishers for decades. In 1991, Valiant Comics began publishing the character. Legendary writer and editor Jim Shooter wrote the story while legendary creators Barry Windsor-Smith and Bob Layton did the art.

The Valiant version of Solar, Phil Seleski, was a scientist exposed to lethal radiation. The exposure gave him superpowers but required him to wear a special costume to protect others. In this key issue, the U.S. government, seeing Solar as an uncontrollable threat, attacks him. Unable to fully control his newfound powers, Solar accidentally creates a black hole that destroys the planet.

The black-hued cover of the comic hints at the story within. While Solar is not a relevant character today, this comic is still coveted by collectors. A copy of this comic with a 9.8 CGC rating is worth $575 on the collector's market.

2. Thanos #13 (Albuquerque Variant Cover) (2018) Marvel

This comic features the first appearance of the Cosmic Ghost Rider, a fan favorite. However, this collectible comic is also popular with collectors because of its rare, variant cover. The cover, by artist Rafael Albuquerque, features Thanos flexing his gauntlet and the Infinity Stones. A 9.8 CGC copy of this comic is worth $1,18.

3. Wolverine #145 (Nabisco/Sienkiewicz Variant Cover) (2004) Marvel

This collectible comic is very rare; perhaps far less than the original printing of 600 exist. In X-Men #25 from 1993, Magneto ripped Wolverine's Adamantium from his body. In this issue, Wolverine, without adamantium, beats Sabretooth in battle. So, Apocalypse once again bonds adamantium to Wolverine's body.

In cooperation with Nabisco, readers could mail in proof of purchase barcodes to get a variant cover comic by the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz. A 9.8 CGC copy of this variant is worth $3,000.

4. Sentai #2 (1994) Sentai

If you are a member of Generation X, then you probably grew up watching Power Rangers after school. A businessman who spliced an old-school Japanese adventure show with modern-day American actors became a billionaire. And now, the Power Rangers IP live son in various TV and film spinoffs, video games, and comic books. The Power Ranger lore has expanded significantly in the comic books for years.

The first appearance of the Power Rangers was in Sentai #2 in 1994. (Super Sentai is a 1975 Japanese superhero show that is still active today.) A 9.2 CGC copy of this comic is worth $424. A 9.8 CGC copy of this comic is worth $3,225.

5. Wolverine #1 (J. Scott Campbell Deadpool Variant) (2010) Marvel

Collectors do not covet this collectible comic for the story, but for the rare variant cover. Less than 450 of these comics, featuring a J. Scott Campbell variant cover exists. The cover features a smirking Wolverine barely fitting into Deadpool's costume while popping his claws. A 9.2 CGC copy of this comic has a market value of $4,295. A 9.8 CGC is worth about $7,300.

6. The Incredible Hulk #181 (1974) Marvel

This collectible comic is notorious for maintaining its historical collectibles market value. It features the first full appearance of Wolverine. (Wolverine makes a one-panel appearance in the previous issue.) This is a historical key comic that is coveted by collectors. A 9.2 CGC copy of this comic is worth about $7,000.

7. Amazing Spider-Man (Dell'Otto Variant Cover) #667 (2011) Marvel

This 2011 comic is the start of the“Spider-Island” storyline. Everyone on Manhattan Island gets spider powers. However, this collectible comic has so much value because it is ultra-rare. Superstar artist Gabriele Dell'Otto drew the cover. It is known as the Dell'Otto variant, and only 200 of them exist on Earth. Someone sold a 9.8 CGC copy of this comic for over $33,600 in 2021.

If you come across the Dell'Otto cover variant to Amazing Spider-Man #667, keep your cool, keep a poker face, but get it! This comic is worth $7,255 in raw form. That means if it has no grade or is not in a slab, it is still worth over $7,000. That is how bad collectors want it. Or, you could buy a 9.2 CGC for $10,600. The current market value of a 9.8 CGC of this comic is $30,353.

Spider-Man: Spider-Island is a 376-page hardcover. It collects the entire“Spider-Island” event from 2011. Buy it now on Amazon for $44.

Don't Rush Into Investing in a Collectible Comic

Consult with your financial advisor before investing in collectibles. The valuation of comic book collectibles can be volatile. Their value can rise or fall due to retcons, another comic gaining more attention and value, or fan sentiment. There are many collectible comics that retain their value, but it takes research to know which is which.

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.