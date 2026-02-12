PECO Pallet Recognizes Top Trucking Performers In Annual Carrier Of The Year Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program honors high-performing carrier partners for reliability and superior service supporting PECO's pooled rental pallet network.

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PECO Pallet, operator of one of North America's leading pooled pallet networks serving the food, beverage and consumer packaged goods industries, today announced the winners of its 2025 Carrier of the Year awards.

Each year, PECO engages with more than 100 trucking firms providing truckload freight services across its North American network. These carriers deliver PECO's trademark red, nine-block pallets used by shippers in dozens of industries to move goods safely and efficiently.

For 2025, Baltimore, MD-based Cowan Systems was named National Carrier of the Year, while York, PA-based Day & Ross earned Regional Carrier of the Year honors.

“Our trucking partners are key contributors in delivering a superior service experience for our customers,” said Mike Greene, PECO's senior vice president of network planning and transportation.“This program recognizes those who consistently demonstrate exemplary performance supporting our depots and customers. We congratulate our winners and thank all our carriers for their continued excellence.”

Carriers are evaluated on performance metrics including equipment reliability, on-time delivery, invoicing timeliness, safety, data accuracy, proactive communication, and overall service quality. Additional criteria include cost-reduction initiatives, FMCSA CSA scores, and continuous improvement efforts.

PECO's pooled pallet network advances sustainability through pallet reuse and recycling, cutting waste and minimizing the environmental impact of single-use alternatives. Operating across North America with more than 90 depots and sort facilities managing approximately 23 million pallets, PECO delivers reliable supply chain solutions for customers in retail, agriculture, and consumer goods industries.

About PECO Pallet, Inc.

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, PECO Pallet delivers millions of its trademark red block pallets to leading grocery and consumer goods manufacturers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Through its pooled pallet rental network, PECO drives supply chain efficiency, cuts product damage, boosts safety, and advances sustainability through its closed loop. Learn more at .

