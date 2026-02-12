Ace Hardware Anacortes Undergoes Major Store Remodel And Greenhouse Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chad Fisher Construction is currently underway on the Ace Hardware Greenhouse project in Anacortes, leading a significant transformation of the Ace Hardware store that includes a full interior reset and the construction of a new greenhouse in the garden center. This upgrade is designed to better serve the Anacortes community and surrounding island and mainland areas, where local businesses play a central role in daily life for long-time residents and visitors alike.

Construction will soon begin on a 42' x 60' greenhouse, which will connect to the west side of the existing store. The greenhouse will expand the store's houseplant, gift and gardening offerings and create a more spacious environment for shopping garden supplies. In addition to the greenhouse, the project includes an expansion of the parking lot for better traffic flow, and a refreshed storefront and entryway.

Inside the store, Ace Hardware Anacortes has completed its first comprehensive floor reset since opening in its current location, introducing a reimagined layout that makes the store more shoppable and better stocked with the products customers rely on.

“This project is about investing in our community and creating a better experience for our customers,” said store owner Randy Burgess.“From improved parking and a modernized storefront to a new greenhouse that expands what we can offer year-round, these changes reflect our commitment to serving Anacortes for years to come.”

The project is designed by Underwood and Associates, with civil engineering by Sound Development Group and structural engineering by Kingworks Structural Engineers. Chad Fisher Construction is serving as the general contractor, overseeing construction from sitework through final build-out.

Subcontractors contributing to the project include Chad Fisher Construction (Civil/Sitework), Evergreen Concrete Cutting, NorthWest Fence, Lakeside Industries, Kamps Painting Company, Langco, Coast Insulation, TodHunter Glass, Sterling Walls and More, Solid Ground Concrete, Davis Quality Painting, Mount Vernon Carpet One, Commercial Fire Protection, Red Dog Plumbing, Nordic Temperature Control, EMC Electric, and Emerald City Sitewide.

Front façade improvements were completed last month, with delivery of the greenhouse structure scheduled for early February. Once completed, the expanded garden center and renovated store will enhance functionality, improve accessibility, and support continued growth at this locally trusted Ace Hardware location.

Customers are encouraged to follow Ace Hardware Anacortes on Instagram and Facebook for project updates and sneak peeks as construction progresses.

About Chad Fisher Construction

Founded in 2009, Chad Fisher Construction is a full-service general contracting firm based in Burlington, WA, specializing in commercial, industrial, and institutional projects throughout the Skagit Valley and the Pacific Northwest. The company is known for its hands-on approach, strong relationships, and commitment to quality craftsmanship. For more information, visit .