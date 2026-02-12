Beacon Behavioral Partners Expands Into South Carolina With Carolina Psychiatry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partner brings advanced depression treatments to Anderson, Greenville, Seneca, and Spartanburg

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners (BBP), a physician-driven organization supporting a growing national network of independent psychiatric practices, today announced its newest partnership with Carolina Psychiatry, a leader in the mental health space expanding access to comprehensive, patient-centered care across Upstate South Carolina. With locations serving Anderson, Greenville, Seneca and Spartanburg, Carolina Psychiatry offers both traditional and advanced treatment options for individuals living with depression and other mental health conditions.

“Our mission has always been to take care of our South Carolina neighbors by offering thoughtful, evidence-based care and bringing innovative treatment options closer to home,” said Dr. Taral Sharma, founder of Carolina Psychiatry.“Partnering with Beacon allows us to gain operational support to continue growing responsibly while preserving our clinical autonomy.”

Dr. Sharma is a board-certified psychiatrist, Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and nationally recognized clinical leader with extensive experience in interventional psychiatry. His practice is known for its expertise in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive treatment that stimulates nerve cells in targeted areas of the brain, and Spravato® (esketamine) therapy, an innovative option for treatment-resistant depression recognized for its rapid effects.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Sharma serves as a clinical associate professor with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Greenville and brings leadership experience from large healthcare organizations, further reinforcing Carolina Psychiatry's commitment to quality, education and innovation.

“Dr. Sharma and the Carolina Psychiatry team exemplify the type of physician-led, patient-focused practice we seek to support,” said CEO of Beacon Behavioral Partners, Sean Wendell.“Their leadership in advanced treatments and commitment to individualized care make them a strong addition to our growing network as we expand access to behavioral health services across the Southeast.”

BBP supports its affiliated practices by managing non-clinical operations while maintaining each partner's brand identity and clinical independence. This approach enables physicians to focus on patient care while benefiting from shared expertise, technology and infrastructure. With this partnership, Beacon continues its strategic growth across the country, strengthening access to high-quality psychiatric care while supporting providers who are advancing the future of mental health treatment.

To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners, or follow on LinkedIn to stay connected with the latest news.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent psychiatric practices across the U.S. They partner with providers to deliver exceptional behavioral healthcare in their communities by removing operational burdens, investing in smart growth, and upholding clinical autonomy. With decades of healthcare management experience and a commitment to data-driven decision-making, their mission is to set the standard for interventional psychiatry through trusted local practices, accountable leadership, and continuous innovation. Beacon helps partners scale sustainably while focusing on what matters most: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Wilbee, SASSO

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at