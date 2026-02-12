New Discovery Of Massive Stibnite (Antimony) On Globex's Bald Hill Property

“The Antimony Resources 2026 Definition Drilling Program has commenced to delineate the mineralization of the Main Zone at Bald Hill with two drill rigs. A third rig will be added in early February. This drilling is focused on detailed sampling of the Bald Hill Main Zone over a distance of 600 metres and to a depth of 300 metres. It is thought that the proposed drill density will be sufficient to calculate a Maiden Resource for the Bald Hill Project.”

Details on the new discovery and works proposed may be accessed by consulting the Antimony Resources February 3, 2026 press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.