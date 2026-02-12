Ongwe Minerals Announces Listing And Commencement Of Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange Under OGW
|Dave Underwood, Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-785-0850
Further Information and Disclaimer
All information contained in this news release with respect to Ongwe and Lotus was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.
Completion of the RTO is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and, if applicable, pursuant to the requirements of the TSXV, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the RTO cannot close until any required shareholder approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the RTO, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.
The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the RTO and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the RTO and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“projects”,“plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the completion and expected terms of the RTO, the number of securities of the Company that may be issued in connection with the RTO, and financings, obtaining the requisite shareholder approval, Lotus' strategic plans and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals, are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Arrangement (including the name change and consolidation), or the Financings will occur or that, if the Arrangement, and the Financings do occur, they will be completed on the terms described above. Great Quest and Lotus assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
