UP: ED Seizes Records Of 17 Properties Linked To Ex-Madrasa Teacher Who Is Now A UK Citizen

Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched two premises in Uttar Pradesh and seized records of 17 immovable properties valued Rs 20 crore and linked to a former primary teacher in a Madrasa, who acquired UK citizenship in 2013, an official said on Thursday.

The ED's Lucknow Zonal Office, conducted search operations on Wednesday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a fraud case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan and others.

The searches were carried out at two residential premises linked to the accused person, located at Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police alleging commission of offences relating to fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

It is alleged that Shamsul Huda Khan, who was employed as a primary school teacher in a madrasa in 1984, subsequently acquired UK citizenship in 2013.

"Despite acquiring foreign citizenship, he allegedly continued to draw salary till 2017 and, post-retirement, continued to receive pensionary benefits till 2023," the ED said.

"The accused allegedly concealed foreign citizenship, misrepresented nationality, unlawfully acquired immovable properties, and received government salary and retirement benefits without entitlement," the ED added.

It is also alleged that illegal funds were routed through NGOs controlled by the accused person in the guise of donations and were utilised for constructing madrasas and acquiring properties.

During the course of investigation, financial analysis revealed that more than Rs 5 crore has been received in the bank accounts of Shamsul Huda Khan and entities controlled by him, including accounts maintained with Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, in his personal capacity as well as in the name of Raza Foundation and Kuliyatul Banatir Razabia Educational and Welfare Society.

The financial investigation revealed substantial transactions between 2007 and 2025 and established unlawful receipt of salary and pensionary benefits despite cessation of Indian citizenship, it said.

The search operations conducted by the ED at the residential premises resulted in recovery and seizure of various incriminating documents and records relating to acquisition of 17 immovable properties.

"The declared purchase value of these properties is nearly Rs 3 crore, however, the present market value is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore," the ED said.