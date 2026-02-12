Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invitation To Idorsia's FY 2025 Financial Reporting Webcast And Conference Call


2026-02-12 12:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Idorsia will publish its Full Year 2025 Financial Reporting on Thursday February 26, at 07:00 CET.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website .

Dial-in procedure for analysts (audio only):
Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link :

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment

  • Press Release PDF

MENAFN12022026004107003653ID1110733703



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search