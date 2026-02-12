Invitation To Idorsia's FY 2025 Financial Reporting Webcast And Conference Call
An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST
The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.
Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website .
Dial-in procedure for analysts (audio only):
Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link :
Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.
