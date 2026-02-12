The LA84 Foundation & Play Equity Fund Welcome Three Accomplished Leaders To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southern California Olympic Legacy Institutions Elect New Board Chair and Continue To Build Impactful Opportunities in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LA84 Foundation and its charitable partner, the Play Equity Fund-legacy organizations of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and national leaders in positive youth development through sport-proudly announced the appointment of three influential Southern California business leaders to its Board of Directors and the election of a new Board Chair.

With distinguished backgrounds in finance, healthcare, philanthropy, law, business, policymaking and government, each new Board Member not only brings invaluable expertise but also a commitment to enriching young lives and transforming communities.

They join an LA84 and Play Equity Fund Board united in its mission to bring all children access to the lifelong benefits of sport, play and movement. They will help guide its national leadership that has been built on decades of developing innovative strategies for play equity.

The new Board Members: Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors, Jennifer Lin, Managing Partner of GLS Partners, and Arthur J. Ochoa, Senior Vice President, Advancement, and Chief Advancement Officer of Cedars-Sinai, reflect the strength and diversity of Southern California. Lisa Wehrly, who has encouraged collaboration across the enterprise since she was appointed to the LA84 Board in 2020, was elected Chair of the Board.

Wehrly, who recently served as Vice Chair of the Board, is President and CEO of Wedgewood. She is the 10th Board Chair of the LA84 Foundation, which celebrated 40 years of impact in 2024. She is the second woman to hold the position, and first woman of color.

Wehrly succeeds Bill O'Brien, CEO of Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, as Board Chair. Under O'Brien, the LA84 Foundation released the first statewide research on play equity, and the Play Equity Fund sponsored AB749, which was recently signed into law. Also during O'Brien's tenure, the organizations hosted annual Play Day Block Parties for thousands at the LA84 campus to celebrate the National Day of Play.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with our board, leaders, and staff as we continue to bring the transformational power of sports and play to all kids,” said Wehrly.“We welcome Shannon, Jennifer and Art. Each brings leadership in their fields, and passion for our mission to help expand the Play Equity Fund's impact and the LA84 Foundation's Olympic legacy to greater heights for young people.”

As CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors, Eusey leads the nation's largest female-led Registered Investment Advisory firm serving private clients, foundations, and retirement plans.

“The LA84 Foundation's work demonstrates how play equity can be a powerful catalyst for positive, lasting change,” said Eusey.“The mission of LA84 and the Play Equity Fund aligns deeply with my values, and I am honored to support organizations that are expanding access, strengthening communities, and improving the lives of children through sport, play, and movement.”

She is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) for Orange County and serves or previously served on numerous boards, including Banc of California, the UCI Athletic Fund Board, the TD Ameritrade Advisory Council, and the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine where she played Division I volleyball, and received her MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Business. Eusey is married with four children, and lives in Newport Beach.

Lin has extensive experience in federal, state, and local government relations, community outreach and fundraising at GLS Partners, a strategic consulting firm in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. She provides counsel to Fortune 100 corporations, private companies, prominent individuals, philanthropic foundations, and nonprofits. Lin previously worked at DreamWorks SKG where she directed the company's government, political and community affairs.

“I am honored to help build on the remarkable legacy of the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund,” said Lin.“For decades, LA84 has empowered youth through play and sport, guided by its core values of equity, inclusion, and community. The Play Equity Fund has strengthened that impact, supporting organizations that improve the lives of young people across our communities. I'm thrilled to join their leadership and advance this vital mission.”

Lin serves on the California Science Center Board, on the board of Emily's List, and on the Board of Trustees of St. James Episcopal School. She was appointed by President Biden to serve on the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Lin is a graduate of the University of Southern California. She and her husband live in Los Angeles with their children.

At Cedars-Sinai, Ochoa leads community engagement and development and co-leads its health equity efforts. Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai in 2001, Ochoa practiced transactional and tax law at O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Irell & Manella LLP.

He serves as board co-chair of the Pacific Council on International Policy, and is a past board chair of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and two area independent schools. Ochoa is a board member of UnidosUS, and on advisory boards at Yale Law School and Tulane University.

He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a non-resident fellow in Yale Law School's Tsai Leadership Program. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California and Yale Law School. Ochoa and his wife live in Los Angeles and have two adult daughters.

“The LA84 Foundation and Play Equity Fund are committed to long-term, transformational work,” said Ochoa.“I'm thrilled to join this dedicated effort to improving the quality of life in local communities and supporting positive youth development by providing the essential benefits of sport, play and movement.”

The new Board Members join an LA84 and Play Equity Fund Board that includes Terry Feit, who serves as West Region Market Leader and Managing Partner of Deloitte Los Angeles, Stephen Kaplan, who among his business and philanthropic interests serves as Co-Chairman of MLS team D.C. United, and President & CEO Renata Simril.

These appointments mark an exciting chapter in LA84's continued growth as an Olympic legacy organization with deep roots serving Southern California, during a pivotal time for the region. Through an innovative model with the Play Equity Fund, the enterprise is ensuring access to physical activity for young people and communities as Los Angeles hosts an unprecedented wave of global sports events.

The LA84 Foundation and Play Equity Fund are building pathways to play and belonging for all in local communities, as well as creating joyful new experiences for youth. As partners with the world's most prominent sporting events and brands it works to ensure local residents benefit – including developing legacy programs with the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, expanding Play Equity Fund programs to Long Beach with support from Nike, and planning the 2027 Super Bowl legacy in LA. Each initiative builds opportunities for activity and connection, and brings attention to work of local organizations.

As leaders in their industries and communities with experience in building a more inclusive society, the new Board Members will help amplify the mission to provide all children with experiences through play equity that can lead to a lifetime of well-being and achievement.

Through its“Play Because It Matters” campaign, LA84 is expanding its legacy of increasing access to youth sports and play across the region since the 1984 Summer Olympic Games. The Play Equity Fund has broadened this work through advocacy and community partnerships.

LA84 has supported over 4 million youth, funded 2,500 nonprofits, built or refurbished 400 courts, playing fields and pools in Southern California, and trained more than 200,000 coaches. In partnership with the Play Equity Fund, LA84 has launched several major initiatives in 2026 to increase active experiences for multitudes of children. Collectively, the Grants & Programs team awarded $9.1 million in grants in 2025.

About the LA84 Foundation

The LA84 Foundation is a national leader in support of sports in positive youth development. As a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, LA84 has supported thousands of organizations in Southern California by awarding grants. It has funded infrastructure, trained coaches and commissioned research. Its campus includes one of the world's best sports libraries, with a digital collection that documents sports history. LA84 addresses critical issues by elevating youth sports and play as a pathway to lifelong well-being for all kids. Visit la84, and follow @LA84Foundation.

The Play Equity Fund supports the sports-based youth development ecosystem for greater impact, raises awareness of inequities and develops partnerships to advocate for sustainable solutions to ensure children from all backgrounds have pathways through sport for well-being and belonging. The Play Equity Fund shows the power of sport is not a privilege for the few but a fundamental right for all. Visit and follow

