Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Bellring Brands, Inc. Investors


2026-02-12 11:46:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BellRing Brands, Inc., (“BellRing” or the "Company") (NYSE: BRBR) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). BellRing investors have until March 23, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On January 21, 2026, Newegg disclosed that it had received a notice from the family of the Company's controlling shareholder and chairman, He Zhitao, that he is being placed under investigation and has been detained for matters that“pertain personally to Mr. He Zhitao.”

On this news, Newegg's stock price fell $9.79, or 17.7%, to close at $45.53 per share on January 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


MENAFN12022026004107003653ID1110733645



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search