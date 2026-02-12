Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS And Glass Lewis Affirm Recommendation That Labgold Shareholders Vote ONLY The BLUE Proxy And Reject Dissident Attempt To Seize Control

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | FNR: 2N6) (“ LabGold” or the“ Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ( “ISS” ), a leading global independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that LabGold shareholders vote ONLY on the BLUE Form of Proxy and BLUE Voting Instruction Form (“ BLUE Proxy”) in line with LabGold's recommendations, in connection with the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting” ) on February 24, 2026. LabGold has recommended shareholders vote“FOR” all of the Corporation's resolutions, and“AGAINST”/”WITHHOLD” on Coloured Ties Capital Inc.'s (the “Dissident” ) resolutions. The Corporation's Board of Directors (the “Board” ) thanks its shareholders for the strong voting support that it has received so far.

ISS is a leading global independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, whose voting recommendations are relied on by world-leading pension funds, investment firms, mutual funds, asset managers and other institutional investors. ISS' independent recommendations, based on a careful review of the facts and arguments made by both sides, are intended to assist shareholders in making choices regarding proxy voting decisions.

“We are pleased that ISS, following an independent review, has affirmed our recommendation that shareholders vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy in support of the Board and its long-term strategy,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the LabGold.“ISS clearly concluded that the Dissident has not presented a compelling case for change that warrants any support from our shareholders. I encourage all our shareholders to vote ONLY the BLUE Proxy in line with the ISS recommendation.”

In rejecting the Dissident's case for wholesale change, ISS noted that:

“...when viewed in context, the timing and rationale behind the sale of Kingsway and the disposition of the NFG shares-both of which have become focal points of the dissident campaign-do not appear unreasonable. The dissident's strongest criticisms of these decisions rely on hindsight assumptions regarding metals prices or access to financial resources that do not appear to have been available when the decisions were made.”

“As to its plan, the dissident commits to evaluating unconflicted brownfield opportunities.... there is limited available information for shareholders about the projects, including: detailed characteristics, timelines, milestones, and anticipated use of funds...”

"...the dissident's campaign lacks many basic hallmarks of thoughtful activism, such as a refined view on the qualifications of management nominees. Thus, the dissident has not presented a compelling case for any level of change, let alone a majority position. As a further demonstration of this failure, the dissident has not articulated an adequate plan.”

ISS supports the Board's view that it acted in the best interests of all shareholders:

“The hybrid mining/investment model provides some benefits, such as the optionality to continue the current exploration strategy and diversify by holding minority positions, some of which may not all be available to retail investors.”

"...the proposed COB follows a thorough review of project opportunities and appears to provide a better path forward for the company as compared to the status quo.”

“...While the proposed change of business is subject to inherent risks, the dissident has failed to establish why the risks outweigh the potential benefits under the current circumstances. Finally, the investment in NRN aligns with the company's stated business objectives.”

