Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Picard Medical, Inc. Investors

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Picard Medical, Inc., ("Picard" or the "Company") (NYSE: PMI) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between September 5, 2025 and October 31, 2025, inclusive (the"Class Period"). Picard investors have until April 3, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) that Picard's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price. On October 24, 2025, Picard's stock price abruptly crashed 70%, to $3.99 per share. Since then, the Company's share price has continued to decline to approximately $2.00 per share.

