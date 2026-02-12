European University Libraries Directory 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The European University Libraries Directory presents opportunities for educational institutions, researchers, and librarians to access updated details of libraries across Europe, facilitating academic networking, bibliographic collaborations, and resource sharing.

An essential guide to university libraries throughout all of Europe

This new edition of the European University Libraries Directory provides essential details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and, where appropriate, includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.

Researched meticulously, this revised edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.

KEY FEATURES:



Provides extensive details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.

Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information. Provides information on thousands of university libraries.

CONTENTS:



Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff.

Other invaluable information includes the area of specialization, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the library's own publications. Fully indexed for easy location of universities and their libraries.

Countries covered include:



Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine United Kingdom

