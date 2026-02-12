European University Libraries Directory 2026
Dublin, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European University Libraries Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
An essential guide to university libraries throughout all of Europe
This new edition of the European University Libraries Directory provides essential details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and, where appropriate, includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres.
Researched meticulously, this revised edition provides the most up-to-date information available and, to ensure accuracy and reliability, information is provided by the libraries and institutions concerned.
KEY FEATURES:
- Provides extensive details of the central and other major libraries of European universities and includes the libraries of attached institutes and research centres. Meticulously researched to provide the most up-to-date information. Provides information on thousands of university libraries.
CONTENTS:
- Entries list full contact details, including e-mail and internet addresses, and names of chief librarians and other relevant staff. Other invaluable information includes the area of specialization, opening hours, the size and composition of library holdings, online subscriptions and details of the library's own publications. Fully indexed for easy location of universities and their libraries.
Countries covered include:
- Austria Belarus Belgium Bosnia Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia Serbia Slovak Republic Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom
Whether you are a student, librarian or researcher, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need. It is also an indispensable guide to all of Europe's University Libraries.
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment