KPA Elevates Leaders To Accelerate Growth As A Dedicated Automotive Company

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA, the leading provider of automotive compliance and risk management software, today announced an expanded leadership team. As the company sharpens its automotive focus, it elevated three longtime KPA leaders into expanded roles: Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Curtis; Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, Adam Crowell; and Vice President of Client Success, Amanda Rawls.

The leadership team reflects KPA's automotive-focused strategy by bringing together operational leadership, regulatory expertise, and client-focused execution to support growth and innovation.

Wayne Curtis, CEO

Wayne Curtis now serves as Chief Executive Officer of KPA, bringing over two decades of automotive experience across Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), Human Resources (HR), Cybersecurity, and Sales Finance & Insurance (F&I) compliance. A 22-year veteran of KPA, Curtis most recently served as Executive Vice President of Client Success, where he led the company's nationwide field services organization of over 200 professionals supporting automotive dealers, repair shops, and auto-adjacent businesses.

Throughout his tenure, Curtis helped develop KPA's approach to delivering integrated software, consulting, and training programs that enable clients to build scalable, consistent compliance programs aligned with evolving regulatory requirements.

Under his executive leadership, KPA will accelerate field operations that currently deliver over one million trainings and conduct 30,000 site visits annually. As KPA clients grow across multiple locations, Curtis helps drive KPA's“Complete Compliance” approach by aligning operational consistency with reduced regulatory risk.

“We serve over 15,000 client locations, and that requires a nuanced understanding of federal, state, and local regulations,” said Curtis.“From the shop to the showroom, our focus is on delivering the most comprehensive combination of software and services to help clients build consistent compliance programs.”

Adam Crowell, Chief Legal and Strategy Officer

Adam Crowell now serves as Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in legal, compliance, and SaaS leadership. A licensed attorney and nationally-recognized automotive compliance expert, Crowell translates complex legal requirements into practical solutions that support automotive dealers and auto-adjacent businesses. His commentary on risk mitigation, regulatory news, and broader compliance strategy informs KPA clients, employees, and partners on the biggest issues facing the automotive industry.

Crowell joined KPA through its acquisition of ComplyNet, a compliance platform focused on data privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer information protection requirements for the automotive industry. He guides KPA's approach to emerging regulatory priorities, evolving state privacy laws, and compliance risks tied to dealership advertising, F&I practices, and operational data management.

Amanda Rawls, VP of Client Success

Amanda Rawls now serves as Vice President of Client Success. A 17-year veteran of KPA, Rawls brings over 20 years of experience in environmental and safety consulting and regulatory compliance. She works closely with automotive dealer groups and auto-adjacent businesses to develop practical compliance strategies that support operational consistency and risk reduction.

Rawls is active in industry leadership, including co-founding KPA's Women's Empowerment Alliance, participating in Women in Automotive, and serving as Chairwoman of Dealer Education for the Texas RV Association.

The moves bolster a leadership team poised to grow KPA as a dedicated automotive company. Mark Oldemeyer serves as Chief Financial Officer; Josh Koronich serves as Vice President of Sales; Caitlin Carlson serves as Director of Marketing; Scott Schell serves as Chief Technology Officer; and Deidra Mogan serves as Vice President of Human Resources.

KPA continues to invest in leadership and expertise as it helps automotive dealers and auto-adjacent businesses navigate regulatory complexity and maintain complete compliance.

About KPA

KPA helps the automotive industry improve safety culture and stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Trusted by over 15,000 clients, including 8 of the top 10 automotive dealership groups, KPA delivers a comprehensive suite of compliance solutions designed for automotive businesses, collision centers, marine, truck, and RV dealers, and related industries. Through integrated EHS, Privacy and Cybersecurity, HR, and Advertising Sales and F&I consulting, software, and training, KPA enables organizations to proactively manage risk, reduce costs, and improve productivity across their operations.





