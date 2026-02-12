Gujarat: District-Wise Preparedness Reviewed Ahead Of Board Exams

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) More than 15.27 lakh students across Gujarat will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations beginning on February 26, following a comprehensive review of preparedness by the state government in Gandhinagar.

The review meeting on Thursday, chaired by Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja at the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, was attended by Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja, senior officials of the Education Department, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), and top police authorities.

According to the schedule finalised by GSHSEB, over 9 lakh students will sit for the Class 10 examinations from February 26 to March 18. During the same period, more than 5 lakh students of the Class 12 General Stream will also appear for their examinations.

The Class 12 Science Stream examinations, involving over 1.19 lakh candidates, will be conducted from February 26 to March 16.

In addition, more than 1.35 lakh students are expected to take the GUJCET-2026 examination.

Dr Vaja said the Education Department has ensured all arrangements to enable students to take their examinations in a“cordial and fear-free environment”.

He reviewed district-level coordination and commended the efforts of Collectors, District Development Officers, Superintendents of Police and District Education Officers in ensuring readiness.

Referring to the Prime Minister's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, he said, "Examinations should be treated as a 'festival', it is important that students remain free from mental stress and fear while appearing for them."

Rivaba Jadeja directed officials to analyse incidents from previous years and ensure that no untoward events occur this year.

She said: "Districts and centres identified through analysis of the 2025 examination results as requiring special attention must exercise additional vigilance."

She also instructed that first-aid teams be stationed at examination centres so that students do not face anxiety or health-related difficulties during the examinations.

Metal detector machines will be installed in sensitive districts and centres to detect mobile phones, smartwatches or other electronic devices brought inadvertently by candidates.

Statewide, the examinations will be conducted across 146 zones, 1,701 centres, 5,565 buildings and 53,764 blocks. GUJCET-2026 will be organised in 34 zones, 34 centres, 658 buildings and 6,803 blocks.

Armed police personnel will guard question paper strong rooms, while transport arrangements and uninterrupted power supply have been coordinated to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.