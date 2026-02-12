Lombard, IL Family Law Attorneys Recognized By Super Lawyers For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A. Traub & Associates is excited to announce that our founding partner, Angel M. Traub, has been named a 2026 Super Lawyer, and that Attorney Ashley L. Pipal has been named as a Super Lawyers Rising Star. These prestigious honors underscore the firm's dedication to providing knowledgeable, compassionate representation to clients across a wide range of family law matters.

Attorney Angel M. Traub brings more than 20 years of legal experience to her work in family law, mediation, collaborative law, estate planning, and probate. She is a trained mediator and collaborative law practitioner, offering clients alternative dispute resolution options that prioritize cooperation and long-term stability. Over her career, Attorney Traub has held notable leadership positions, including serving as President of both the DuPage County Bar Association and the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers. She also holds a perfect 10.0 rating on Avvo, demonstrating her strong reputation among clients.

Attorney Ashley L. Pipal has been named as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers for 2026, a distinction reserved for attorneys who show exceptional promise in their field. Attorney Pipal is an active member of the DuPage County Bar Association, the Northwest Suburban Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association. With over a decade of experience, Attorney Pipal assists clients with various family law matters, providing empathetic counsel and representation. She is also qualified to act as a Guardian ad Litem and Child's Representative in both Cook and DuPage Counties.

About A. Traub & Associates

At A. Traub & Associates, we assist clients with a wide range of legal concerns, including family law, divorce, estate planning, and probate matters. With offices in Lombard and Arlington Heights, we represent individuals and families throughout DuPage County, Cook County, and the surrounding areas. We are committed to providing personalized legal guidance that helps our clients navigate life's most important transitions.

To schedule a consultation, please call 630-426-0196. For more information, visit our website at .

