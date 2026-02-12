Gujarat: Congress To Hold 'Jan Aakrosh Sabha' On Budget Session's Opening Day

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (IANS) The Gujarat Congress will organise a 'Jan Aakrosh Sabha' in Gandhinagar on February 16, coinciding with the commencement of the state's Budget Session, to raise what it described as the growing grievances of various sections of society.

Speaking on the programme, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said the public meeting would be held at 1 pm to highlight the concerns of youth, farmers, women, tribals, Dalits, the Bakshipanch community, workers, small traders and street vendors.

“As the Budget Session begins on February 16, we will raise the anger, pain and problems of the people of Gujarat in a strong voice through the Jan Aakrosh Sabha,” he said.

Chavda alleged that the“double-engine government” had failed to address key issues.“In the double-engine government, the Delhi engine increases inflation while the Gujarat engine increases unchecked corruption,” he said.

The party earlier held a series of outreach programmes including a 1,100-km Kisan Aakrosh Yatra from Somnath to Dwarka in Saurashtra for farmers affected by unseasonal rainfall.

This was followed by a 1,300-km Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Dhima to Bahucharaji in North Gujarat and a 1,400-km yatra from Fagvel to Kamboi village in Central Gujarat.

A 1,100-km yatra from Kaprada to Dediapada in South Gujarat is currently under way and will conclude on February 13.

Chavda said several grievances emerged during these tours, including demands for a complete farm loan waiver. "Farmers were facing fertiliser shortages, alleged high-handedness by power companies and injustice in land acquisition. Electricity poles were being erected in fields without consent," he claimed.

The Congress leader further alleged that young people were being exploited under fixed pay, contract and outsourcing systems and reiterated the party's demand for equal pay for equal work.

He said women had raised concerns over the impact of liquor, while complaints had been received about drug peddlers operating near educational institutions.“There is a need to seriously address the issue of drugs so that the youth are not ruined,” he said.

Chavda also referred to evictions in several districts, claiming that long-settled families had been rendered homeless, and said tribals were being deprived of forest land rights.

"The party would raise the issues of anganwadi and ASHA workers, as well as MGNREGA labourers, during the upcoming session," he said.