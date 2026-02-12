Kaldalón Hf.: Management Accounts 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaldalón hf. published its Management Accounts on Thursday, 12 February 2026. Key highlights of the 2025 Management Accounts:

Target of a ISK 100 billion property portfolio within reach based on existing agreements

Operating profit and rental income increased by 24% year-on-year

Profit before tax amounted to ISK 3,525 million

Cash generated from operations amounted to ISK 2,711 million The Board of Directors proposes a dividend payment of ISK 1,000 million

2025 2024 Operating revenues 5,598 4,508 Revenue Weighted occupancy rate of delivered properties 97,6% 97,1% Operating profit before fair value adjustments 4,387 3,548 Operation net profit margin 78,4% 78,7% Gains on fair value adjustements 3,168 3,991 Profit before tax 3,525 4,311 Return on equity 12,5% 13,3% Cash balance at end of period 1,090 1,727







2024 Investment properties / real estate 84,959 73,444 Total Assets 86,387 75,823 Interest bearing debt 48,092 42,117 Equity 28,104 25,786 LTV ratio 56,6% 57,3% Equity ratio 32,5% 34,2%

All amounts are in million ISK unless otherwise stated.Management Accounts have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors. They contain the key information on the Group's operations, financial position and cash flows. The Management Accounts have not been audited by the Company's auditors. The audited Annual Financial Statements will be published after market close on 4 March, and the Management Accounts may therefore be subject to change until that time. Management Accounts are published in Icelandic.



Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

Outlook for 2026

The Company's operating outlook for 2026 is positive. Kaldalón expects operating revenues to be in the range of ISK 6,200–6,350 million and operating profit for the year to amount to ISK 4,860–5,030 million. The guidance assumes 4.3% year-on-year inflation and a comparable utilisation (occupancy) ratio.

The forecast does not include the acquisition of the properties owned by FÍ fasteignafélag, announced on 15 December. In addition, the forecast does not include revenues from new investments in 2026; such planned investments would therefore be additional to the above guidance.

The operating outlook will be updated as appropriate.

Proposed Dividend

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend payment of ISK 1,000 million to shareholders for the financial year. The proposed dividend is in line with the criteria previously presented to investors. Further details of the proposal to be submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 26 March 2026, will be included in the AGM notice.

Investor Presentation

In connection with the publication of the Management Accounts, the Company will host an investor presentation on Friday, 13 February at 08:30 at Köllunarklettsvegur 1, Entrance A. Doors open at 08:15.

Management will review the Company's operations during the period, the annual results and future outlook. The Management Accounts and investor presentation will be available at kaldalon/investors at the start of the meeting.

The Company's audited Annual Financial Statements will be published after market close on 4 March 2026. The Annual and Sustainability Report will be issued ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 March 2026.

Further Information

Jón Þór Gunnarsson

Chief Executive Officer

